Larry Ellison Cancels Planned $7.5 Billion Oracle Stock Sale

Oracle co-founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison has canceled a plan to sell 50 million shares of Oracle stock, a transaction that would have been worth roughly $7.5 billion based on recent prices. The company said no shares were sold under the plan and that Ellison currently has no other plans to sell Oracle stock.

Oracle announced the cancellation on Saturday without providing a reason for the decision. The planned sale had previously been disclosed in a regulatory filing and would have represented one of Ellison’s largest stock disposals.

Sale Canceled Before Any Shares Changed Hands

The arrangement would have allowed Ellison to sell 50 million Oracle shares under a predetermined trading plan. Such plans are commonly used by corporate insiders to schedule stock sales in advance and reduce concerns about transactions based on nonpublic information.

Oracle said Ellison terminated the plan before any shares were sold. The company added that he has no other plans in place to sell his holdings.

The reversal comes during a difficult year for Oracle’s shares, which are down about 22% since the start of 2026. Investors have been weighing the company’s heavy spending on data centers and computing infrastructure as it expands capacity for artificial intelligence workloads.

Oracle has committed substantial capital to new facilities as demand for AI computing increases. The company also became one of the major owners and security partners involved in TikTok’s U.S. operations under a restructuring completed earlier this year.

Ellison Remains Active in Other Major Deals

Ellison, one of Oracle’s largest shareholders, has also committed his personal wealth to other large transactions. He has backed his son David Ellison’s acquisition of Warner Bros., including financial support for the deal.

That transaction is currently facing a legal challenge in California, adding another high-profile investment to Ellison’s activities outside Oracle.

The canceled stock sale does not affect Ellison’s role at Oracle. He remains the company’s co-founder, executive chairman and chief technology officer, while continuing to hold a substantial ownership position in the software and cloud infrastructure company.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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