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Australian Music Platform Triple J Unearthed Features Psychosonic Starship

ByEthan Lin

Sep 16, 2026

Triple J Unearthed is the discovery platform for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, designed to help people easily discover independent Australian music. Psychosonic Starship joins around 85,000 artists on the platform, waiting for listeners to meet their new favorite artist.

Psychosonic Starship was created by Robert John Edward King, an artist from Lismore, Australia, who released his first album in 2010. His music ranges from rap and hip-hop to EDM. King was nominated for the 2011 APRA AMCOS Professional Development Awards under the artist name Krop King. Since then, he has recorded 21 albums under the artist names Krop King, Psychosonic Starship, Wizardz of 1daland, Funkslave Imperial, and Rudebitz Cube.

King releases his music on YouTube and has tracks featured on multiple platforms, including Triple J Unearthed, Bandcamp, Apple Music, and Spotify. King’s YouTube channel, “Robert John Edward King,” features 680 videos with songs from all his artist names.

Visit Triple J Unearthed or one of the many other musical platforms featuring King’s music to hear tracks from Psychosonic Starship and his other artist names. Direct listings are also available on King’s YouTube channel.

Learn more about Psychosonic Starship and other emerging Australian artists on Triple J Unearthed. The platform features three of King’s tracks, “Spacejam Strip Symphony,” “It’s a Bunny Rabbit,” and “Oh.” King also has a track called “Like the Usual” under the artist name Krop King.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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