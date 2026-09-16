TrustMinutes Launches Free Trustee Fee, Trust Distribution & Tax Deadline Calculators

TrustMinutes, a digital resource for trustees seeking practical tools for trust administration and documentation, has launched three free calculators: the Trustee Fee Calculator, Trust Distribution Calculator, and Trust Tax Deadline Finder.

The new tools are designed for individual trustees and others responsible for managing trusts who need accessible ways to work through common administrative questions. The calculators complement TrustMinutes’ existing free trust meeting minutes generator and templates, giving trustees additional resources for documenting decisions and maintaining organized trust records.

Trust administration frequently involves decisions about trustee compensation, distributions to beneficiaries, and tax-related deadlines. For trustees managing these responsibilities themselves, having structured tools available can provide a starting point for organizing information before making or documenting a decision.

The Trustee Fee Calculator is designed to help users estimate trustee compensation based on information entered into the tool. The Trust Distribution Calculator provides a way to work through distribution-related figures, while the Trust Tax Deadline Finder focuses on Form 1041 deadlines and helps users identify applicable federal trust tax filing dates.

Alongside the calculators, TrustMinutes provides resources explaining how to write trust minutes and why written records can be an important part of documenting trustee decisions. Its resources are intended to help DIY trustees create clearer records of discussions, approvals, distributions, and other trust administration activities.

The platform also provides guidance and templates for creating trust meeting minutes , giving trustees a structured starting point for recording the purpose of a meeting, decisions made, and other relevant information.

For trustees looking for a repeatable document format, the company’s trust minutes template provides another resource for organizing meeting records and documenting trust-related decisions.

The launch reflects TrustMinutes’ focus on making practical trust administration resources available to trustees who may be handling these responsibilities without a dedicated administrative team. The calculators and templates are available online at no cost.

While calculators and templates can help trustees organize information and documentation, individual trust documents, tax obligations, and fiduciary responsibilities can vary. Users may need to consult qualified legal or tax professionals for advice applicable to their specific circumstances.