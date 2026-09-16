Sellervista Launches AI Visibility Tracking and Unified Profit Analytics for Modern E-Commerce Brands

Sellervista has announced the launch of its advanced AI visibility tracking capabilities, giving e-commerce brands a new way to understand how their products, brands, and content are being surfaced within leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. The new feature is integrated into Sellervista’s broader analytics ecosystem, which also delivers unified profit reporting and performance insights across Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, Target, and TikTok Shop.

As consumer search behavior continues to evolve beyond traditional search engines, brands are increasingly seeking visibility within AI-powered discovery platforms. Sellervista’s new solution enables businesses to track brand mentions, monitor AI-generated recommendations, and measure how often products appear in generative search experiences.

The launch comes at a time when generative AI is reshaping how consumers research products and make purchasing decisions. While many companies focus exclusively on search engine rankings, Sellervista helps brands understand their positioning within large language models and emerging AI search environments.

“Our goal is to provide e-commerce brands with a complete picture of their digital performance,” said Edward Sanchez of Sellervista. “Businesses need more than sales reports. They need to understand profitability, marketplace performance, and now their visibility within AI-driven discovery channels that are influencing purchasing decisions.”

In addition to AI visibility monitoring, Sellervista provides comprehensive multi-channel e-commerce analytics designed to help brands make informed decisions across their entire operation. The platform consolidates data from multiple marketplaces and sales channels into a single dashboard, reducing the complexity associated with managing fragmented reporting systems.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-channel e-commerce analytics

Amazon seller analytics software

Shopify profit tracking

True net profit margin calculations

E-commerce profit and loss reporting

Marketplace inventory management

AI brand visibility tracking

Brand ranking analysis within AI platforms

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights

LLM SEO monitoring for e-commerce brands

For many online sellers, profitability can be difficult to measure accurately due to advertising costs, fulfillment expenses, marketplace fees, and operational overhead. Sellervista addresses this challenge through advanced profit analytics that provide a clearer understanding of true business performance across multiple revenue channels.

The company also recently introduced Sellervista AI News , a dedicated resource focused on developments in artificial intelligence, e-commerce technology, AI search trends, and emerging strategies that help brands improve visibility within generative search platforms. The resource is designed to keep business owners informed as AI continues to reshape digital commerce and online discovery.

As AI-powered search becomes increasingly important, many businesses are beginning to explore Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and large language model optimization strategies. Sellervista’s tracking tools help brands identify opportunities to strengthen their digital presence within AI ecosystems while maintaining visibility across traditional e-commerce channels.

The company believes that future e-commerce success will require a combination of financial clarity, marketplace intelligence, and AI search visibility. By bringing these capabilities together within a single platform, Sellervista aims to help brands make smarter decisions and adapt to the next generation of online commerce.

E-commerce brands interested in improving profitability, monitoring AI visibility, and gaining deeper insights into marketplace performance can learn more about https://sellervista.io and explore its growing suite of analytics tools designed for modern online sellers.