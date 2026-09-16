Easy Forklift Certification launches one-hour online forklift operator training in English and Spanish

SHERIDAN, Wyoming, September 15, 2026 — Easy Forklift Certification has launched an online forklift operator training course that lets warehouse and industrial workers complete the classroom portion of their certification in about an hour. The course, available at Easy Forklift Certification, covers all seven powered industrial truck classes and pallet jacks, is offered in English and Spanish, and costs $59 per operator.

The launch addresses a long-standing gap for smaller employers and individual operators. Traditional in-person classes typically cost $150 to $300 per person and require a full day away from work. Federal safety figures cited by OSHA put forklift-related deaths at roughly 85 per year in the United States, with about 34,900 serious injuries, and OSHA standard 29 CFR 1910.178 requires every operator to be trained and evaluated before operating a truck without supervision.

“Most of the workers who need this training are at small warehouses, farms, and construction yards that cannot afford to send a crew to a classroom for a day,” said Scott Davis, founder of Easy Forklift Certification. “A warehouse worker in rural Texas should have the same access to forklift safety training as someone at a major distribution center in Chicago. The classroom part of that training does not need to happen in a classroom.”

How the course works

The online forklift certification course is self-paced and runs in any modern browser on a laptop, tablet, or phone. It covers the formal instruction topics required under 29 CFR 1910.178(l), including truck controls and instrumentation, load capacity and stability, refueling and recharging, and the workplace hazards operators are most likely to encounter. Content is aligned with the ANSI B56.1-2020 and CSA B335-25 industry standards.

Operators finish with a certification exam that allows unlimited retakes. On passing, they can immediately download a certificate of completion and a printable wallet card. Access to the course materials remains open for three years, matching the OSHA requirement that operator evaluations be repeated at least every three years.

Employers and groups

Employers, staffing agencies, and safety managers can enroll multiple operators through group forklift certification pricing, which reduces the per-operator cost to $50 for teams of two to four, $40 for five to nine, and $30 for ten or more. Employers receive the documentation needed to record the classroom portion of training and can then conduct the hands-on practical evaluation that OSHA requires with their own qualified personnel.

The company also publishes a free forklift practice test and a guide to forklift certification requirements by state, covering all 50 states.

Guarantees and support

The course carries a 100 percent pass guarantee and a seven-day money-back guarantee. Support is available by email Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

About Easy Forklift Certification

Easy Forklift Certification provides online forklift operator training that covers the knowledge-based portion of certification under OSHA standard 29 CFR 1910.178. The company’s mission is to make forklift safety training affordable, fast, and accessible to every operator who needs it. The course is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by OSHA. Employers remain responsible for the hands-on evaluation and for ensuring all certification requirements are met.

Media contact

Scott Davis, Founder

Easy Forklift Certification