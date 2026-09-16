Banger Launches Premium Custom Apparel for Startups at Direct Factory Pricing

Banger today announced the launch of a premium merchandising company that designs and produces high-quality, European-sourced organic apparel and products for internet teams, helping startups, creators and SMBs bring their online culture into the real world.

Built on Kymono’s decade of experience and founded by entrepreneur Nicolas Katan, Banger, runs on the same manufacturing infrastructure used for global technology, entertainment and luxury brands. According to the company, branded products have become a way for teams and communities to express a shared identity, inspiring communities, keeping teams aligned and building belonging around a common purpose.

“Merch should be a default setting for any team that takes its culture seriously,” said Nicolas Katan, Banger’s founder and CEO. “Our mission is to help companies and creators express that culture beyond the screen, at events, within their communities and across their teams, with premium pieces that connect people and define the identity of the companies being built today.”

“The idea is simple: if your team or your audience is proud to wear it, it builds loyalty, alignment and visibility,” Katan explained. “We focus on products that last: premium fabrics, clean design and sustainable production. This isn’t about flooding conferences with cheap hoodies. It’s about making pieces people actually want to wear every day. Whether it’s a piece from our catalog or something fully bespoke, we can source almost anything. Just name it, and we’ll get it done.”

Traditional merch suppliers were designed for large corporate accounts, with high minimum orders, weeks of back-and-forth and slow logistics. Banger removes those barriers: orders start at one unit, quotes are delivered within 24 hours and pieces ship worldwide in 10 to 15 business days. Pricing comes direct from the factory, with no middlemen, and clients can pay in traditional currencies or in stablecoins.

“Traditional merch suppliers don’t understand how modern teams operate,” said Katan. “Startups and creators move fast, expect responsive support and often have people spread across several time zones. They need merch that can ship to one address or to thousands, without friction. We’re built for that reality.”

The company said it first found traction with crypto teams, some of the most culture-driven companies on the internet, and is now bringing the same model to the wider internet economy: companies that are community-driven, distributed and global by design.

“For companies born online, having a culture, an identity and a community isn’t optional. It’s a matter of survival,” said Olivier Ramel, CEO of Kymono. “With Banger, we help internet-native teams turn their online identity into something real.”

“If you’re a startup, a creator or a growing team looking for merch, Banger is your new home,” said Katan.

About Banger

Banger (www.getbanger.com) is a premium custom merch company for startups, creators, SMBs and internet-native teams across Europe and the US. Built on Kymono’s manufacturing infrastructure, Banger offers factory-direct pricing, orders from a single unit, quotes within 24 hours, worldwide delivery in 10 to 15 business days, payment in traditional currencies or stablecoins, and highly responsive support.