UK Politicians Call for Bluetongue Taskforce as Cases Rise Across England

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron have called for a dedicated bluetongue taskforce as farmers report delays obtaining vaccines during a growing outbreak. Defra’s latest figures show 791 confirmed bluetongue serotype 3 cases in England during the 2026 to 2027 season, part of 910 cases across the UK.

The disease affects livestock including sheep, cattle, and goats and is mainly transmitted by biting midges. It does not infect people or affect food safety, but outbreaks can lead to animal movement restrictions, trade disruption, lower productivity, and livestock losses.

Politicians Push for Faster Vaccine Access

Davey called on the government to create a taskforce focused on accelerating vaccine availability and distribution. During a visit to farmers in Cumbria with Farron, he said one cattle farmer had been waiting four weeks for vaccinations.

Farron has also raised the outbreak in Parliament, describing it as an urgent threat to livestock farming. Farmers’ representatives in Cumbria have said rising case numbers elsewhere in England have sharply increased vaccine demand, leaving manufacturers struggling to keep pace.

Defra says it has already taken steps to increase supply. The department and Veterinary Medicines Directorate have expedited imports of authorised BTV-3 vaccines from Northern Ireland and the European Union, making several million additional doses available through August and into the autumn.

Government Expands Testing and Disease Response

The Animal and Plant Health Agency has also expanded testing capacity at its Weybridge laboratories alongside The Pirbright Institute in response to the unusually large outbreak. The additional capacity is intended to speed up results as reports and samples increase.

Farming Minister Stephen Morgan said vaccination remains the most effective long-term control measure and urged livestock owners to speak with veterinarians and place orders as early as possible. Defra is also maintaining surveillance, testing, reporting procedures, and movement controls designed to limit further spread.

The government has acknowledged that bluetongue is placing significant pressure on farmers and veterinary services. BTV-3 is now considered endemic in England, while APHA says resources and operational arrangements are being kept under review as case numbers rise.

Davey and Farron argue that a dedicated taskforce could coordinate those efforts more quickly, particularly around vaccine supply. The government has not announced plans to establish such a body.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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