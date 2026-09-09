Pharmtech & Ingredients 2026 Showcases the Technologies Transforming Drug Manufacturing in Eurasia

Pharmtech & Ingredients, Eurasia’s leading international Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Exhibition , has confirmed its return to Crocus Expo, Pavilion 2, Moscow, from 24 to 27 November 2026. Held annually each autumn for nearly three decades, the exhibition is the largest of its kind in Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union – the region’s definitive platform where global pharmaceutical suppliers meet the manufacturers, R&D specialists, procurement leaders, and technology buyers driving drug production across Eurasia and the CIS. The 2026 edition places smart manufacturing and ingredients innovation at the centre of its programme, reflecting the industry’s accelerating shift towards automation, localisation, and resilient supply chains.

Each year, the four-day exhibition brings together more than 560 exhibitors from across Europe, Asia, and beyond alongside over 10,000 professional visitors spanning pharmaceutical, veterinary, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and blood product manufacturers, as well as R&D and analytical laboratories. With 69% of visitors holding purchasing decision authority and 42% spending more than 20 million roubles annually on equipment and raw materials, Pharmtech & Ingredients consistently delivers one of the most commercially qualified audiences of any B2B event in the region.

The exhibition covers the complete pharmaceutical production cycle across eight core sectors: active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, and functional ingredients; pharmaceutical substances and raw materials; productive and non-productive processing equipment; packaging and packing equipment; laboratory equipment and reagents; cleanroom design and engineering; contract manufacturing and clinical trials; and IT services, software, and digital production systems. Visitor industries extend beyond pharmaceuticals to include cosmetics, veterinary, nutraceutical, and industrial goods manufacturers – all of whom depend on the technologies and ingredients showcased at the event.

Smart manufacturing is a recurring focal point of the exhibition programme. As more organisations across Eurasia invest in localised production facilities, the demand for automation, digital monitoring, robotics, and process optimisation solutions grows year on year. The show provides direct access to the technologies enabling this transition – from packaging and logistics automation to full turnkey pharmaceutical production solutions presented live on the exhibition floor, where visitors can see the majority of products demonstrated in operation.

Ingredients innovation is a second major strand of the annual programme, with suppliers presenting the latest developments in APIs, excipients, biotech substances, and raw materials for pharmaceutical, veterinary, and cosmetic manufacturing. The show’s position as a gateway to Eurasia’s pharmaceutical market – projected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2029 – makes it the primary venue for international ingredients suppliers establishing or expanding their presence across the region.

Alongside the exhibition floor, Pharmtech & Ingredients delivers an intensive multi-day business programme each edition, featuring over 80 speakers and senior pharma experts across round tables, practical sessions, analytical discussions, and presentations. Recurring topics include APIs and biotech developments, packaging innovation, digitalisation and Industry 4.0 in pharma, regulatory updates across the EAEU, quality standards, supply chain localisation strategy, and contract manufacturing opportunities. The annual Pharmtech Awards ceremony recognises outstanding achievement and innovation across pharmaceutical manufacturing and ingredients, honouring the companies and individuals advancing the industry.

Exhibitor registration for the 2026 edition is now open at expopharmtech.com. The official event brochure – available to download from the website – includes key sector profiles, speaker highlights, and visitor demographic data from past editions.

Pharmtech & Ingredients is Eurasia’s leading annual international exhibition for pharmaceutical manufacturing, processing, and ingredient sourcing, held each November at Crocus Expo in Moscow. Now in its 28th year, the event is the only exhibition in Russia and the CIS dedicated to the complete pharmaceutical production cycle – covering substances and raw materials, processing and packaging equipment, laboratory systems, cleanrooms, logistics, contract manufacturing, and digital production technologies. It serves as the region’s primary platform connecting global suppliers with pharmaceutical, veterinary, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and R&D professionals across Eurasia and the CIS, providing direct access to one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly localising pharmaceutical markets. More information is available at expopharmtech.com.

For more information about Pharmtech & Ingredients, use the contact details below: