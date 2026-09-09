Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County Technicians Earn National Recognition in Mazda Master Competition

Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County is highlighting several recent achievements within its service department that reflect the technical training, experience and professional development of its Mazda service team.

Juan Cruz recently earned his Mazda Master Technician certification, bringing the department’s total number of Master Technicians to four. The team currently includes service foremen David Sievers and Chris Walentschik, along with Cruz and Saul Valadez Huerta.

The department has also earned significant recognition through Mazda’s national Master Competition. Sievers and Walentschik advanced from the initial field of 1,000 technicians to the top 100 nationwide, becoming the only two technicians from their district to reach that level. Both subsequently advanced to the top 25 in the country.

Walentschik has continued to the competition’s final stages and has reached the national top 10. He is scheduled to travel to California for final testing and results in October.

“These accomplishments reflect the commitment our technicians make to continuous training, technical excellence and doing the job right for our customers,” said a representative at Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County. “Having our technicians recognized at the national level is an important achievement for our entire service team and reinforces the value of investing in professional development.”

The department’s experience extends beyond its Master Technicians. Its 13 technicians collectively bring approximately 95 years of Mazda brand experience, while its four service advisors and management team contribute another 34 years of experience.

The service department also reports a 97.3% “fix it right” rate for the year based on approximately 400 surveys, exceeding the reported district, zone, market, regional and national averages. Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County currently holds a 4.8-star Google rating.

The dealership expects to add one or two additional Master Technicians by the end of 2026, potentially bringing the department’s total to five or six.

About Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County

Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County is a Cincinnati Mazda dealership serving drivers throughout the greater Cincinnati area. In addition to new Mazda vehicles in Cincinnati , Jake Sweeney Mazda Tri-County offers pre-owned and Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, financing and vehicle purchasing resources. Its service and parts operations provide Mazda maintenance and repair, Genuine Mazda Parts, service specials, parts specials, recall support and online service scheduling. The dealership’s Mazda-trained technicians use factory-focused diagnostic and repair procedures to support long-term vehicle care.

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