French Connection Brings Out New Range Of Autumn Wedding Dresses For Guests

As more and more couples look to get married in the autumn, the demand for autumn wedding guest dresses is higher than ever before. French Connection – one of the leading fashion retailers in the UK – has introduced a new range that helps guests find the ideal outfit for this specific setting.

The range includes a collection of dresses that are styled to suit the autumn wedding theme, calling upon colours and styles that fit this time of year. Expect to see dresses and co-ords in burgundy, black, polka dot and floral; colours that form a perfect reflection of the seasonal landscape, mixed with some on-trend styles. Midi dresses, midi skirts and co-ords make up a large part of this new wedding guest collection, providing customers with the right level of comfort and coverage they need for a wedding in October or November. The brand is quick to note that these could be paired with tights as the weather gets cooler – along with upper-body layering for sleeveless dresses.

French Connection builds on this by offering style advice on the best types of accessories to wear to an autumn wedding as well. Expert stylists recommend a diversity of bags that match the wedding outfit and bring a combination of style and practicality to proceedings, along with delightful jewellery choices in the form of earrings that accentuate any look.

With the seasons becoming more unpredictable, it’s easy for wedding guests to feel stuck when choosing the right outfit during this time of the year. Early autumn weddings may still be very warm throughout the day, while ones towards the end of November may start with some morning frost. French Connection believes that its full collection covers all bases and enables any wedding guest to find the dress, co-ord, or skirt they need to put together a suitable outfit that suits the season and feels comfortable.

Shoppers are encouraged to view the full Wedding Guest Outfit Collection by following the link.

About French Connection

Founded in 1972, French Connection is an iconic high-street brand that’s synonymous with contemporary, design-led fashionable clothing. The brand offers eco-conscious pieces and accessible, quality products that stand the test of time.