McLarty Honda Announces 2027 Honda Odyssey Availability in Little Rock, Arkansas

McLarty Honda is highlighting the 2 027 Honda Odyssey as the latest model year of Honda’s family minivan, with new Odyssey models now appearing in the dealership’s Little Rock inventory. Current listings include 2027 Odyssey EX-L and Elite models.

The 2027 Odyssey addresses several questions commonly considered by minivan shoppers, including how many people it seats, how much power it produces, how much cargo it can carry, and what technology is available for passengers.

The 2027 Honda Odyssey uses a 3.5-liter direct-injected V-6 producing 280 horsepower and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Honda lists Intelligent Traction Management with Snow Mode, giving the Odyssey a selectable setting designed for winter driving conditions.

Fuel economy is rated at 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway for the 2027 Odyssey. The combination of V-6 power and a 10-speed automatic transmission gives the minivan a powertrain designed for family transportation, commuting, highway travel, and passenger-heavy trips.

“Families use minivans for much more than simply getting from one destination to another,” said a McLarty Honda representative. “The 2027 Odyssey brings together seating flexibility, cargo versatility, connectivity, and passenger-focused features in a vehicle designed around the demands of everyday family transportation.”

The 2027 Odyssey seats up to eight passengers. Its Magic Slide® second-row seats can be repositioned to improve access to the third row, while the removable second-row seats and one-motion 60/40 split third-row Magic Seat® provide multiple ways to configure the interior for passengers and cargo. Honda lists up to 155.8 cubic feet of total cargo space with all seats removed.

Technology is another major part of the 2027 Odyssey. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility are available, while Touring and Elite models add features including Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation, Wi-Fi® hotspot capability, CabinWatch®, and CabinTalk®. Touring and Elite models also feature an Advanced Rear Entertainment System with a 12.8-inch screen.

The 2027 Odyssey lineup consists of the EX-L, Sport-L, Touring, and Elite trims. Honda lists the EX-L as the entry point, while higher trims add equipment such as 19-inch wheels, leather-trimmed seating, rear entertainment, navigation, hands-free tailgate access, heated and ventilated front seats, and an 11-speaker 500-watt audio system.

Honda Sensing® provides a suite of driver-assistance technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines.

McLarty Honda’s current new-vehicle inventory includes 2027 Odyssey models alongside other new Honda vehicles. The dealership is located at 10 Colonel Glenn Court in Little Rock and serves drivers throughout Central Arkansas.

About McLarty Honda

McLarty Honda is a Honda dealership in Little Rock , Arkansas. The dealership offers new Honda vehicles, used vehicles, Certified Pre-Owned Honda models, financing, trade-in services, parts, and automotive service.

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