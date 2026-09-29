Advised Skills Reports Rising PMP Certification Enrolment Amid Global Project Management Talent Gap

Advised Skills has recorded increased enrolment across its PMI Authorized PMP Exam Preparation courses. The London-based training provider operates in more than 20 countries. The enrolment trend reflects a broader shift among employers toward certifying existing staff rather than competing externally for project management talent.

The Project Management Institute’s (PMI) Global Project Management Talent Gap report, published in May 2025, puts the worldwide project management workforce at 39.6 million in 2025 and projects a potential shortfall of up to 29.8 million professionals by 2035, as demand for project management skills could rise by up to 64% between 2025 and 2035. Advised Skills delivers its PMP preparation through its PMI Authorized PMP Exam Preparation programme, alongside training in PRINCE2, ITIL 4, TOGAF, SAFe and DevOps.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 lists project management among the roles expected to see the strongest net job growth through 2030. Advised Skills provides these programmes as part of its wider corporate training offering for organisations building project delivery capability internally.

Marcin Chmielewski, Deputy Managing Director at Advised Skills, said: “We’re seeing more organisations treat PMP certification as a way to close skills gaps internally rather than compete for scarce talent externally. It’s often faster and more cost-effective than hiring, and it gives project teams a shared, internationally recognised standard to work from.”

Further information on the organisation’s accreditation history and training footprint is available on the about Advised Skills page.

About Advised Skills

Advised Skills is a UK-based provider of professional certification training and a PMI Authorized Training Partner. Its credentials include accredited training organisation status with PeopleCert and APMG International, registered partner status with the DevOps Institute, Silver Partner status with Scaled Agile and Gold membership of The Open Group. Operating in more than 20 countries since 2013, the company delivers training in Agile & Scrum, PRINCE2, ITIL, TOGAF, DevOps, Cyber Security and Business Analysis to corporate clients worldwide.