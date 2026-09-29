Buffalo Bills Passion Meets Caribbean Paradise at La Zebra Tulum

This season, the spirit of Western New York finds a new home on the sun-drenched shores of the Mexican Caribbean. La Zebra Tulum is proud to announce an exclusive, multi-day Buffalo Bills fan retreat headlined by NFL legend Richie Incognito, blending the high-octane energy of Bills football with the world-class luxury of one of Mexico’s most coveted destinations.

This immersive weekend is designed for fans who want to trade the snowy tailgates of Orchard Park for the white sands and turquoise waters of Tulum. Throughout the weekend, guests will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the NFL veteran and fellow passionate Bills fans during exclusive events, including intimate Q&A sessions and beachfront mixers.

“You’ve got the best fans in the NFL, the best food, and now, the best backdrop in the world. I’ve been around a lot of football environments, but La Zebra is on another level,” said Richie Incognito. “Bills Mafia doesn’t take days off—even in the Caribbean—so we’re going to swap the snow for the sand, talk some football, and show Tulum exactly how Bills Mafia celebrates. I’m fired up to lead the charge for a legendary weekend.”

The weekend’s programming will be expertly guided by local media personality and lifestyle host Chelsea Lovell, who will serve as the official MC and host. The celebration kicks off with a welcome reception on Thursday at Tulum’s premier beachfront sports bar. The festivities continue Friday evening with a “Taste of Buffalo in Tulum,” featuring a menu headlined by Buffalo Sauce-Infused Guacamole and “Buffalo Beef on Weck Tacos”—a creative marriage of the classic New York staple and authentic Mexican craftsmanship—paired with signature tropical cocktails and ice-cold local brews.

Saturday’s schedule features an expansive beachfront tailgate – the ultimate party cornerstone of the weekend itinerary. Expect a full lineup of beach BBQ with Sahlen’s hot dogs, Anchor Bar wings and other Buffalo favorites, football on the sand, and, in true Bills Mafia fashion, plenty of folding tables on hand for the celebration of a lifetime.

The fiesta keeps rolling Sunday morning with a pre-game tailgate beach brunch, leading straight into the main event in the beachfront sports bar for the Bills highly anticipated showdown against the New England Patriots. Featuring 85-inch HD screens and a high-fidelity sound, Tulum’s premier beachfront sports hub also features a pool with multiple televisions, a vibrant swim-up bar, and signature Labatt’s rafts for the ultimate game-day lounge.

Guests looking for adventure can also book additional excursions, including championship golf at the PGA Riviera Maya, deep-sea fishing, or private tours of the region’s breathtaking cenotes.

A Proven Destination for NFL Greats

La Zebra has long been the premier destination for football royalty seeking a Caribbean escape. The resort has previously hosted a star-studded lineup of NFL legends and coaches, including Terrell Owens, Michael Vick, Ed Orgeron, and former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, solidifying its reputation as the ultimate home away from home for football fans and icons alike.

Experience Unrivaled Luxury at La Zebra

Beyond the game, guests will immerse themselves in the sophisticated comfort of La Zebra, a boutique resort that perfectly balances barefoot luxury with high-end service. As a prestigious member of Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) and recently recognized by Travel + Leisure as one of the Top 15 Luxury Hotels in Mexico, La Zebra offers an unparalleled guest experience.

Every room is a private sanctuary, featuring chic, eco-conscious design, soaring thatched-roof ceilings, and artisanal Mexican décor. Guests can choose from spacious beachfront suites that open directly onto the white sands, or opt for rooms with private plunge pools, offering a secluded oasis to unwind after the day’s excitement.

The resort’s commitment to relaxation extends to its world-class amenities. Guests can rejuvenate at the on-site spa, where expert therapists provide traditional Mayan-inspired treatments, massages, and wellness rituals designed to restore balance. With its stunning ocean views, lush tropical gardens, and an award-winning restaurant that celebrates local flavors, La Zebra offers a complete sensory escape.

Capturing the essence of this one-of-a-kind getaway, Paul Cohen, CEO of Colibri Boutique Hotels, echoed the legendary sentiment of Hall of Fame Coach Marv Levy: “Where else would you rather be in December than right here on the beach in Tulum right now?”

Booking Information

Availability for this curated experience is strictly limited. Fans are encouraged to book their full weekend packages—including lodging and all scheduled events—early to ensure their place in the sun.

To secure your package, inquire about group availability, please contact the La Zebra events team directly via email at [email protected] or call/whatsapp +52 984 115 4728.

For weekend itinerary and complete event details, visit www.lazebratulum.com/bills-weekend

About La Zebra Tulum

La Zebra Tulum is one of the premier luxury hotels on the Mexican Caribbean coast, offering an unforgettable beachfront experience that seamlessly blends laid-back sophistication with vibrant local culture. Recognized as a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), La Zebra provides guests with beautifully appointed accommodations, stunning ocean views, and exceptional service.

Our on-site restaurant features a menu infused with locally sourced ingredients, creating an authentic taste of the region that delights the senses. Guests can unwind at our beach clubs or enjoy a casual atmosphere at our lively sports bar, perfect for socializing while watching your favorite games. La Zebra Tulum is a haven for relaxation and enjoyment.

As part of the esteemed La Zebra Hotels collection, which includes the exquisite Mi Amor by La Zebra, and Mezzanine by La Zebra, we are committed to delivering extraordinary experiences that embody the essence of Tulum. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, an adventure-filled retreat, or a serene escape, La Zebra Tulum stands out as the best choice for luxury in this stunning destination.

For more information about La Zebra Tulum use the contact details below: