Evo Heating & Renewables Launches New Brand Following Heat Geek Assured Accreditation

Epsom-based heating specialist Evo Heating & Renewables has completed a major rebrand as the business increases its focus on heat pump installations, underfloor heating and highly efficient home heating systems across Epsom, Surrey and South London.

The company was previously known as PWA Plumbing & Heating, established by heating installer Piotr Wasilewski in 2019. Piotr has worked in the heating industry since 2016 and has spent the past four years increasingly specialising in heat pump installations.

The move to Evo Heating & Renewables follows Piotr becoming Heat Geek Assured in summer 2026, after spending around two years working towards the accreditation.

Piotr said the rebrand reflects the direction the business has naturally taken in recent years, with a growing focus on lower-carbon heating and carefully designed systems that help homeowners reduce energy use while maintaining comfort.

The business takes a design-first approach, calculating a property’s heat loss and sizing the system around it rather than replacing like for like. Radiators, pipework, hot water, controls and flow temperatures are considered together as one complete system.

While heat pumps are now a major part of Evo Heating’s work, the company also specialises in underfloor heating, particularly on larger renovation and heating upgrade projects where the two technologies work well together.

Where a heat pump is not the right solution for a property, Evo Heating & Renewables can also design highly efficient conventional heating systems using modern boilers, low-modulation technology and advanced heating controls.

Evo Heating & Renewables is also approved to offer ZeroDisrupt, giving homeowners a further route to a professionally designed heat pump system. Eligible installations may qualify for support through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Based in Epsom, Surrey, Evo Heating & Renewables serves homeowners across Epsom, the wider Surrey area and South London.

The business will continue to build on the reputation established by PWA Plumbing & Heating while developing Evo Heating as a specialist name for professionally designed heat pump and underfloor heating systems.

For more information about Evo Heating & Renewables use the contact details below: