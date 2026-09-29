Media Presenter Sonia Marinelli Turns Her Passion for Fashion Into Maramidi

Australian media presenter Sonia Marinelli is bringing her passion for fashion to life with Maramidi , an Australian womenswear brand specialising in elegant midi dresses for work, weddings and special occasions.

After years working in media and presenting, Sonia has always understood the confidence that can come from feeling good in what you wear. Her experience in front of the camera, combined with a genuine love of fashion, inspired her to create a brand of her own.

Maramidi was created for women who want to feel feminine, confident and beautifully dressed, whether they are heading into the office, attending a wedding, going out for dinner or celebrating an important occasion.

“Fashion has always been a passion of mine. I love how the right dress can completely change the way you feel about yourself,” Sonia said. “I wanted to create a brand where women could find something beautiful, put it on and immediately feel confident.”

At the heart of Maramidi is the midi dress, a style Sonia believes is one of the most versatile pieces a woman can own. The collection brings together flattering silhouettes, beautiful colours and sophisticated styles that can be worn across many different occasions.

Rather than trying to be everything in women’s fashion, Maramidi has a clear focus. Sonia wants the brand to become a destination for women searching for a great midi dress when they have somewhere important to be.

“Women have so many different moments to dress for, from work and weddings to birthdays, dinners and celebrations,” Sonia said. “I want Maramidi to be a brand they can turn to when they want to feel special and find a dress they genuinely love wearing.”

For Sonia, launching Maramidi is an opportunity to bring together her experience in media with something she has always loved personally. As the brand continues to grow, she is focused on introducing Maramidi to more women across Australia and building a collection that women can feel confident wearing for some of the most memorable moments in their lives.

About Maramidi

Maramidi is an Australian women’s fashion brand founded by media presenter Sonia Marinelli. Specialising in elegant and contemporary midi dresses, Maramidi offers styles for work, weddings, dinners, celebrations and special occasions, with a focus on helping women look and feel confident.

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