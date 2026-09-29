Glodon and CIOB Strengthen Global Strategic Collaboration to Advance Digital Transformation and Talent Development in Construction

Glodon and The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) have further strengthened their global strategic collaboration, building on the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed earlier this year. During a recent meeting in London, Glodon Vice Chairman Liu Qian, CIOB Chief Operating Officer David Hancox BEng FCA, and representatives from both organizations discussed how to deepen cooperation in construction digitalization, professional and talent development, and global industry engagement. Glodon and CIOB also signed a further cooperation agreement to support the continued implementation of the broader collaboration framework.

In May, Glodon and CIOB signed the MoA, establishing a long-term and comprehensive framework for global cooperation. Sharing a common commitment to the digital and intelligent transformation of the construction industry, Glodon and CIOB aim to combine complementary strengths in professional expertise, global industry networks, talent development, digital technology, and industry practice. Areas of collaboration include industry research and knowledge exchange, professional standards and industry practices, and talent and capability development, with the shared goal of bringing digital technology and professional construction expertise closer together.

The recent London meeting marked a further step in putting this framework into action. Glodon and CIOB reviewed progress to date and exchanged views on future priorities, with a focus on turning the long-term collaboration framework into meaningful initiatives for the industry.

Talent and capability development was a major focus of the discussion. Glodon and CIOB discussed expanding professional training and continuing professional development (CPD) initiatives across more regions, bringing professional expertise and digital skills together to support construction practitioners at different stages of their careers. The two organizations also explored opportunities for broader collaboration with universities worldwide, with a focus on strengthening the links between academic education, professional development, and real-world industry practice.

As AI, BIM, and data technologies become increasingly embedded across the construction lifecycle, digital transformation is moving beyond the adoption of individual tools toward the development of more integrated industry capabilities. The next stage of this transformation increasingly depends on how effectively technology can connect with professional knowledge, industry best practices, management experience, and the capabilities of the people who use it. This shared understanding provides an important foundation for the collaboration between Glodon and CIOB.

CIOB is a leading professional body for construction management and leadership, with extensive experience in professional development, education, research, and construction practice. Its expertise spans areas including project management, quality, safety, sustainability, and professional capability development.

Glodon, meanwhile, continues to bring digital technology into real-world project delivery and management. Gsite, Glodon’s whole lifecycle digital management platform, is one example of how Glodon is applying digital capabilities to project management and construction practice, helping improve the management efficiency and quality of construction projects. The complementary strengths of CIOB and Glodon create opportunities to explore how professional expertise and digital technology can work together more effectively in real-world industry settings.

Glodon and CIOB will also strengthen collaboration around professional standards and best practices, industry research, and knowledge exchange, bringing together insights from different markets to deepen understanding of emerging industry challenges and contribute new perspectives to the global conversation on the future of construction.

For nearly three decades, Glodon has focused on the digitalization of Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO) Industry. As its global presence continues to expand, Glodon is moving beyond products to engage more deeply with the broader industry ecosystem. This means not only bringing digital products and technologies to global markets, but also leveraging the technical capabilities, industry knowledge, and practical experience accumulated through years of work on projects worldwide to build deeper connections with professional institutions, industry organizations, businesses, and universities around the world.

Collaboration with global professional organizations such as CIOB is an important part of Glodon’s broader ecosystem approach. Looking ahead, Glodon and CIOB will continue to deepen collaboration, build on complementary strengths, and further integrate digital technology with professional construction practice, supporting the digital and intelligent transformation of the global construction industry and talent development.