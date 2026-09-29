GotRot Calls Attention to Deck Conditions Ahead of Western Washington’s Wet Season

The Seattle-area contractor highlights loose railings, persistent moisture, deck movement, and problems at house connections as fall rainfall increases.

SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2026 — Western Washington is entering the wetter part of the year, and GotRot is calling attention to deck conditions that can be easy to miss when homeowners focus only on the walking surface.

A deck can have an isolated damaged board while the supporting structure remains sound. In other cases, movement, recurring moisture, or deterioration may involve framing, railings, stairs, or the connection between the deck and the house. GotRot says distinguishing between those situations is important before deciding whether a localized repair, broader structural work, or replacement is appropriate.

The company recently published a guide, 5 Common Deck Problems Western Washington Homeowners Should Not Ignore, outlining several conditions that warrant closer attention. These include soft or damaged deck boards, noticeable lateral movement, framing that remains wet, loose railings or unstable stairs, and water or movement near the ledger board.

“A broken or soft deck board does not automatically mean the structure underneath has failed, but the walking surface only tells part of the story,” said Mark Kovalevich, co-owner of GotRot. “We look at the framing, supports, and connections too, because that is what tells us whether the job is a board repair or something larger.”

One area GotRot highlights is the ledger, the structural member used to connect many attached decks to the house. Water staining, damaged flashing, corroded hardware, visible gaps or movement at that connection can warrant professional evaluation. Those signs do not establish concealed rot on their own, but they can indicate that the condition should be investigated rather than addressed only at the surface. The same principle applies to soft or deteriorated deck boards. A localized board problem can sometimes remain a limited repair when the framing beneath it is sound. If joists, beams, posts, or structural connections also show deterioration or movement, the repair scope can be different.

GotRot also advises homeowners to take noticeable deck movement seriously. Significant sway, an unstable railing, failing stairs, or visible separation where an attached deck meets the house are reasons to keep people away from the affected area until the structure has been assessed.

Moisture is another consideration as Western Washington enters its rainy season. Rain, shaded conditions, debris accumulation, and drainage problems can keep portions of a deck damp longer than surrounding areas. Persistent wetness does not by itself prove that structural wood has decayed, but it can help identify locations that deserve closer inspection.

The company cautions against assuming that age alone determines whether a deck needs replacement. An older deck may still have serviceable framing, while a newer-looking surface can conceal problems with the supporting structure or connections. The appropriate scope depends on the actual condition of the deck rather than appearance alone.

GotRot provides deck repair, waterproof deck repair, dry rot repair, and structural wood repair throughout its service area in Greater Seattle, including communities in King and Snohomish counties. The company evaluates both visible deck damage and accessible supporting components when determining repair scope.

About GotRot

GotRot is a Washington-registered general contractor specializing in dry rot repair, deck repair, siding repair, wood frame repair, water leak repair, and other moisture-related building repairs. Founded in 2023, the company serves residential and commercial properties throughout its Greater Seattle service area, including communities in King and Snohomish counties. Covered work carries a 24-month workmanship warranty, subject to the terms and exclusions that apply to each project.

Media Contact

Mark Kovalevich

Co-owner, GotRot

Phone: (206) 990-0303

Email: [email protected]

Website: igotrot.com