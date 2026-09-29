AML Watcher Recognised for Excellence in RegTech Solutions at Fintech Week Awards & Expo 2026

Singapore AML Watcher has been recognized for Excellence in RegTech Solutions at the Fintech Week Awards & Expo 2026, held in Singapore on 16–17 September.

The recognition comes as AML Watcher continues to advance its vision for Unified AML Intelligence, bringing together AML data, screening, ongoing monitoring, transaction monitoring and AI-powered risk intelligence in one platform.

Rather than treating AML compliance as a series of disconnected workflows, AML Watcher is building technology that connects intelligence across the compliance lifecycle, helping teams identify risk earlier, reduce unnecessary alerts and make faster, more informed judgements.

Building the Next Generation of AML with AI

AML Watcher is expanding its use of agentic AI to address some of the industry’s most time-intensive compliance challenges.

Its AI layer already assists analysts in identifying likely true positives from name-screening alerts using enriched AML data. The company is now extending this approach into transaction monitoring, including AI-powered behavioural monitoring designed to help resolve false alerts by providing greater context around transaction activity.

AML Watcher is also developing new agentic AML capabilities that combine proprietary AML data with AI to automate more repetitive compliance work and assist compliance officers with faster, data-backed judgement. Further capabilities are expected to be introduced in the coming months.

The platform is powered by a proprietary AML database containing 215+ sanctions regimes, 3,500+ verified watchlists, 100,000+ adverse media sources and 6M+ PEP profiles, providing the data foundation for its screening, monitoring and AI capabilities.

“We are proud to receive this recognition in Singapore. For us, this award reflects not only what we have built, but where we are taking AML compliance next,” said Khurram Akhtar, Founder of AML Watcher.

“We are focused on combining proprietary AML data with AI to reduce unnecessary compliance work, surface meaningful risk faster and give compliance professionals better intelligence to support their judgement.”

Expanding Across Asia-Pacific

AML Watcher opened its Singapore office in 2025 to support financial institutions, fintechs and regulated businesses across Asia-Pacific as the region continues to strengthen its AML and financial crime controls.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher provides unified AML intelligence covering screening, ongoing monitoring, transaction monitoring and AI-powered risk intelligence. Its proprietary AML data powers sanctions, PEP, adverse media and watchlist screening alongside transaction monitoring and AI capabilities.