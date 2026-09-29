Beck & Beck Buick GMC Announces 2027 GMC Terrain Arrival in Seguin

Beck & Beck Buick GMC is highlighting the arrival of the 2027 GMC Terrain in its Seguin inventory, giving Central Texas drivers an opportunity to explore GMC’s latest small SUV in Elevation and Denali configurations. Current dealership inventory includes both 2027 Terrain trims.

The 2027 GMC Terrain combines a turbocharged powertrain, five-passenger seating, available all-wheel drive, flexible cargo space, and a large infotainment display in a compact SUV designed for everyday driving. GMC lists the Terrain in Elevation, AT4, and Denali trims, with each configuration emphasizing different equipment and driving requirements.

The 2027 GMC Terrain uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, while all-wheel drive is available. GMC also offers selectable drive modes for different road conditions, including Normal and Snow/Ice, with additional modes available depending on configuration.

When properly equipped with the available Trailering Package, the 2027 GMC Terrain can tow up to 1,500 pounds. GMC says the package includes an in-vehicle trailering app and a trailer-light test feature, providing additional tools for drivers who use the SUV to tow smaller recreational equipment or utility trailers.

“The 2027 Terrain gives shoppers a clear choice between everyday SUV equipment, added all-terrain capability, and premium Denali features,” said a Beck & Beck Buick GMC representative. “Having different Terrain configurations available allows drivers to compare the equipment and drivetrain features that align with how they use an SUV.”

The Terrain provides seating for five passengers and 29.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. Folding the rear seats increases maximum cargo capacity to 63.5 cubic feet. The SUV also includes rear underfloor cargo storage and 60/40 split-folding rear seats.

The 2027 Terrain features a 15-inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System and an 11-inch diagonal Driver Information Center. Available technology includes Google built-in, additional camera views, HD Surround Vision, a Rear Camera Mirror, and other connectivity and driver-assistance features depending on trim.

The Terrain AT4 is designed around additional off-road capability, with standard all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, Hill Descent Control, an AT4-exclusive Terrain Mode, and underbody protection. The Denali adds features including heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, animated lighting, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, and 19-inch wheels.

Beck & Beck Buick GMC is located at 603 E Kingsbury St. in Seguin and serves drivers from Seguin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Luling, Marion, and surrounding Central Texas communities. The dealership’s current inventory provides shoppers with an opportunity to review available 2027 Terrain configurations alongside other Buick and GMC vehicles.

About Beck & Beck Buick GMC

Beck & Beck Buick GMC is a Buick and GMC dealership in Seguin, Texas . The dealership offers new Buick and GMC vehicles, used vehicles, financing, trade-in resources, Buick and GMC Certified Service, genuine OEM parts, and automotive maintenance services.

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