EXEED International User Summit: Dual Launch of Design Refresh and Performance Experience

The 2026 EXEED International User Summit is set for October 18 under the theme “The Pulse Lives on”. It will deliver a multi-dimensional showcase focused on global user co-creation, avant-garde design, track performance and brand ecosystem, highlighting EXEED’s latest advances in premium mobility, cutting-edge technologies and global user operations.

As an annual flagship communication platform for global users and partners, this year’s event carries forward EXEED’s long-standing philosophy of growing alongside its users. Built upon a global user community of 550,000 and the fifth anniversary of the EXEEDers Club, the brand will link products, design, performance and user relations via a suite of immersive real-scene experiences, enabling users and partners from diverse markets to gain a more direct insight into EXEED’s brand vision.

A major highlight of the conference will be the EXEED Global Brand Launch. Hosted in Shanghai, this activity will feature the unveiling of a new design language that embodies EXEED’s design philosophy for future premium mobility. The all-new ET9, developed with this design language, will make its debut at the event. Boasting a poised, powerful stance and top-tier premium design orientation, the new model reflects EXEED’s refreshed interpretation of flagship presence, vehicle proportions and meticulous detailing. The launch will also present the updated exterior of the right-hand-drive ES GT, alongside the design concept for the brand’s first MPV Concept car. Attendees will also get to see the first right-hand-drive ET FL and the highly futuristic X-CONCEPT, offering global users a fuller view of the brand’s product portfolio. By showcasing these distinct models, EXEED will further illustrate its exploration in premium design, performance and forward-looking technologies.

Meanwhile, the Zhejiang International Circuit Track Day will bring a stronger performance identity to the conference. Between 2025 and 2026, EXEED has built up rich dynamic driving experiences across 11 international race tracks worldwide. During this track session, models including the ES, ET FL, RX FL and RX MY[1] will be tested and demonstrated around acceleration, handling, braking, stability and EXEED SIVP technology, letting users experience EXEED’s performance DNA in high-intensity driving environments. For EXEED vehicles, international race tracks are far more than racing venues; they serve as a vital means to validate powertrain response, chassis calibration and safety limits.

As the summit approaches, EXEED will continue to reveal additional model highlights, on-site activities and user stories to deepen external understanding of the brand’s long-term strategy covering design, technology, performance and global user co-creation. The EXEED AIMOGA robot will also demonstrate its latest innovations. The Pulse Lives on — the 2026 EXEED International User Summit is imminent.

[1] It is named as 09 MY in some markets.