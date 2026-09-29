IamPsychiatry Highlights ADHD Treatment Gap After Diagnosis as Patients Face Further Waits for Medication

For adults seeking help with ADHD, receiving a diagnosis may not mark the end of the waiting process. IamPsychiatry is highlighting the additional treatment stage that can follow diagnosis, as patients may still need specialist medication assessment, titration and ongoing monitoring before establishing a stable treatment plan.

The issue comes as NHS England continues work to improve ADHD services following the publication of its independent ADHD Taskforce report. The taskforce identified significant pressures across ADHD diagnosis and treatment, with NHS England acknowledging that referrals have risen substantially while waiting lists and waiting times have grown.

Its findings also drew attention to treatment access after diagnosis. According to the taskforce’s December 2025 summary, only an estimated 15% of adults with ADHD receive medication, while the full report identified variation in prescribing and access to ongoing ADHD services across England.

For patients considering alternatives to prolonged waits, UK-based mental health clinic IamPsychiatry provides both private adult ADHD assessment and medication management services, allowing eligible patients to continue from diagnosis into treatment under consultant psychiatric care.

ADHD Care Can Continue Well Beyond Diagnosis

An ADHD diagnosis establishes whether a patient meets the relevant diagnostic criteria, but medication treatment involves a separate clinical process.

Titration is used to introduce and adjust ADHD medication while monitoring its effects, tolerability and possible side effects. The process can require repeated reviews before a suitable medication and dosage are established.

IamPsychiatry also offers private ADHD titration to adults who have already received an ADHD diagnosis elsewhere, meaning patients do not necessarily need to repeat their diagnostic assessment before approaching the clinic for medication management.

According to the clinic, ADHD medication titration and stabilisation typically take at least three months. Treatment decisions are made individually and medication is not considered appropriate for every patient.

The process includes assessment of the patient’s existing diagnosis, medical information and treatment needs, followed where clinically appropriate by prescribing, monitoring and dosage adjustment.

Private Care Gives Patients Another Route Into Treatment

IamPsychiatry currently lists its adult ADHD screening, diagnostic assessment and treatment planning service from £1000. Its private ADHD medication titration assessment and treatment plan starts from £450.

Different appointment options are available depending on urgency, eligibility and availability. Patients who already have a diagnosis can currently book a titration assessment within eight weeks at the clinic’s standard rate, with faster out-of-hours options also available.

Additional costs can apply during treatment, including private prescriptions, medication purchased from a pharmacy, follow-up consultations and medical documentation.

The clinic advises patients to consider the entire potential treatment journey when comparing private ADHD services rather than looking only at the price or speed of the initial diagnostic appointment.

This includes whether ongoing medication monitoring is available, how titration is handled, what follow-up support is provided and how future communication with the patient’s GP may work.

Private Treatment May Later Involve a Patient’s GP

Once medication has been successfully titrated and a patient’s treatment has stabilised, ongoing prescribing may sometimes be transferred to primary care through a shared-care arrangement.

IamPsychiatry can provide supporting medical documentation and a proposed shared-care agreement when appropriate. Acceptance remains entirely at the discretion of the patient’s GP, and the clinic advises patients to check their GP’s requirements before relying on shared care as part of their longer-term treatment plan.

The clinic’s approach also incorporates non-medication support. Patients may receive information about psychosocial interventions and other mental health resources alongside psychiatric assessment and medication management.

The emphasis reflects a wider point raised by the NHS England ADHD Taskforce, which recommended improving access to appropriate treatment while avoiding an approach in which medication is treated as the only form of support.

About IamPsychiatry

IamPsychiatry is a UK-based private mental healthcare service led by GMC-registered Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Iqbal Mohiuddin. The clinic provides online and face-to-face psychiatric assessments, counselling and treatment, with services covering Adult ADHD, anxiety, depression, PTSD and other mental health conditions.

IamPsychiatry provides Adult ADHD screening, diagnostic assessment, treatment planning and medication titration alongside wider psychiatric care.

For more information, visit:

https://www.iampsychiatry.uk/