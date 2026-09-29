DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Quartermaster Raises $140 Million to Expand Maritime Data Network

ByJolyen

Sep 29, 2026

Quartermaster Raises $140 Million to Expand Maritime Data Network

Quartermaster has raised $140 million in Series B financing, just months after closing a $43 million Series A in May. The Arlington, Virginia-based startup is using cameras, radios, and weather-resistant hardware mounted on ships to collect real-time maritime data for governments, shipping companies, and insurers.

The new round was preempted by software-focused venture firm Insight Partners, according to founder and CEO Neil Sobin. He told TechCrunch that disruptions to shipping linked to the war in Iran also increased interest in the company’s technology.

About $100 million came from Insight Partners, new investor Overmatch Ventures, and existing backers including First Round Capital. The remaining $40 million came through a debt facility from investment bank Stifel.

SmartMast Collects Real-Time Data From Ships

Quartermaster’s SmartMast combines cameras and radios in a package mounted on a vessel’s mast. It captures and relays real-time maritime information, providing more detail than the Automatic Identification System, or AIS, which mainly transmits vessel location data.

The company has described the lack of detailed ocean data as the “largest blind spot on Earth”. Quartermaster says its data can support uses including collision avoidance, monitoring congestion in shipping lanes, and locating mariners who have gone missing.

Each SmartMast records tens of gigabytes of data per day, Sobin said. Quartermaster and its customers are continuing to identify additional ways to use the information collected by the devices.

“There isn’t a lot of prior art in maritime AI,” Sobin said. He added that having its own source of maritime data has allowed the company to develop new applications for customers.

Quartermaster also works with people across the maritime industry, beyond vessel owners and operators, to identify potential uses for the technology. Sobin said mariners have presented the company with additional ideas after seeing what the system can collect.

More Than 650 Vessels Now Use SmartMast

More than 650 vessels across 25 countries are now equipped with SmartMast, while Quartermaster has shipped more than 800 systems to customers. Sobin said the difference reflects upcoming deployments across entire fleets.

The company has doubled its manufacturing capacity to keep up with demand. Quartermaster is also adjusting the SmartMast design so the hardware can be produced more quickly.

Insight Partners managing director Nick Sinai said Quartermaster is building a distributed network for collecting ocean data where reliable, real-time information has historically been difficult to obtain. He cited the company’s execution and demand for maritime awareness among commercial fleets as reasons for the investment.

Sobin said recent events strengthened Quartermaster’s confidence in its original approach and increased the urgency to expand. The latest financing follows its $43 million Series A, which the company closed in May.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Vernon Realty Group Announces Kristi Vernon Surpasses $55 Million in Five Year Sales Volume as RealTrends Verified Top Agent
Sep 29, 2026 Ethan Lin
Truecaller Launches Scam Checker for Suspicious Links, Numbers and Messages
Sep 29, 2026 Jolyen
Saturday Night Live Mocks Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Over AI Risk Warnings
Sep 29, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801