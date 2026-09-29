A Platform Built by a Teenager for Teenagers

EmotionalTeen, founded by high school student Anushka Nagchoudhury, announces the launch of a free emotional wellbeing platform designed specifically for young people ages 13 to 18. The platform combines educational resources, interactive tools, responsible artificial intelligence, and a developing wearable concept intended to help teenagers better understand everyday emotional experiences.

The platform was created around a question that often sits behind the challenges of adolescence: who is listening to teenagers? The concept was developed around the idea that young people may need a place to explore stress, loneliness, school pressure, friendships, family expectations, confidence, social media, relationships, motivation, identity, and other everyday experiences without first needing to identify a clinical diagnosis.

The platform’s core tools can be used without creating an account. When a user is not signed in, stress checks are stored only in the user’s browser and do not leave the device. Users may optionally create an account to save their progress over time. They might have to pay for additional discussions with the chatbot TEEN.

The platform is positioned as an educational and emotional wellbeing resource rather than a medical or clinical service. It does not claim to diagnose, treat, or cure mental health conditions, and it is not intended to replace therapy, professional care, crisis services, parents, caregivers, educators, counselors, or other trusted adults.

A Framework Called TEEN

At the center of the platform is TEEN, which stands for Tracking Emotions, Energy & Neurostress. The framework also provides the name for the platform’s assistant.

The TEEN assistant, available through the Ask TEEN portal, is designed to help teenagers explore what they may be experiencing and identify information or possible next steps. The platform also includes several tools built around specific situations that young people may encounter.

These include Stress Check, Emotion Decoder, Decision Helper, Help Me Say It, Feel Better, Science Lab, and Daily Check-in. The tools are intended to provide different ways of approaching emotional and everyday challenges. A teenager might use Stress Check to reflect on how stress is affecting them, Emotion Decoder to explore an emotional experience, Decision Helper when facing a difficult choice, or Help Me Say It when they are struggling to explain something to another person.

The platform’s broader approach is organized around understanding, connecting, and growing. Understanding focuses on recognizing emotions and experiences. Connecting emphasizes access to resources and appropriate human support. Growing centers on confidence, resilience, emotional awareness, relationships, and life skills.

From Student Data to a Wearable Prototype

The platform’s development also includes a prototype wearable concept designed around stress awareness. The wearable concept was informed by an exploration of student schedules and a review of shared, anonymous wearable observations. The concept explores whether patterns associated with stress and daily activity can contribute to a more useful understanding of the pressures young people experience.

The wearable remains a prototype rather than a medical device or diagnostic system. Its development forms part of the broader exploration of how technology can support emotional education and awareness without presenting technology as a substitute for human judgment or professional care.

Responsible AI With Human Support at the Center

Artificial intelligence is incorporated into the platform’s approach to make information and supportive resources more accessible and conversational. The platform’s position is that AI can help a teenager explore a question, reflect on an experience, learn about a topic, and identify an appropriate next step.

The boundaries around that technology are equally important to the platform’s design.

“Research can explain a lot, but it does not always tell a stressed student what to do at 11 p.m with three assignments left,” said Anushka Nagchoudhury, founder of EmotionalTeen. “I wanted to create something that could meet teenagers closer to the everyday moments when they are trying to understand what they are feeling and figure out what to do next.”

Anushka Nagchoudhury also emphasizes that technology should not become a replacement for people who can provide meaningful support.

“AI should never replace the people who care for a teenager,” Anushka Nagchoudhury said. “Used responsibly, it can help a young person find the information, resources, or next step that leads them toward a parent, counselor, educator, qualified professional, crisis service, or another trusted person when human support is needed.”

This distinction is central to the platform’s positioning. It is designed to serve as a bridge to information and appropriate human support, not as a crisis service, therapy platform, or replacement for professional mental health care.

EmotionalTeen Recognized as Best Teen Emotional Wellness Platform in the United States of 2026

LeadrMagazine has named EmotionalTeen.com the ‘Best Teen Emotional Wellness Platform in the United States of 2026,’ highlighting its teen-first approach and accessible emotional wellbeing resources.

Created by high school student Anushka Nagchoudhury, EmotionalTeen.com combines educational resources, interactive tools, responsible artificial intelligence, and a developing wearable stress prototype to support teen emotional awareness and everyday wellbeing.

Supporting the Whole Young Person

EmotionalTeen is connected to a broader mission associated with Hariom Helps Foundation and Fund My Dreams. Hariom Helps Foundation focuses on education, scholarships, opportunity, wellbeing, and access to resources. Fund My Dreams supports young people’s needs, goals, and aspirations. EmotionalTeen adds a focus on emotional wellbeing to that broader ecosystem.

The underlying approach is that a young person’s future is influenced by more than academic performance. Educational opportunity, personal goals, emotional wellbeing, relationships, confidence, and the ability to navigate everyday challenges can all form part of a young person’s development.

Separately, Hariom Helps Foundation was named the ‘Best Scholarship Nonprofit in the United States of 2026’ by Best of Best Review for its scholarship-focused work. The recognition is presented as part of the broader organization’s work and is not an outcome claim for EmotionalTeen.

A Starting Point for Teenagers

EmotionalTeen gives teenagers a place to explore their emotions, access relevant information, and consider possible next steps. Its long-term vision is to support young people, parents, educators, counselors, and community organizations with accessible emotional wellbeing resources.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, in the United States, or call 911 in an emergency. EmotionalTeen is an educational resource and is not a crisis service.

About EmotionalTeen

EmotionalTeen is a teen-first emotional wellbeing platform created by high school student Anushka Nagchoudhury for young people ages 13 to 18. The platform provides educational resources, interactive tools, the TEEN assistant, and supportive experiences focused on emotional awareness and everyday challenges. EmotionalTeen is designed as an educational and wellbeing resource and does not replace professional mental health care, therapy, diagnosis, treatment, or emergency services.

Additional information is available at EmotionalTeen.com . Business inquiries may be directed to [email protected] .