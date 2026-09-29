MM Lux Team Announces Top 10 Ohio Team Ranking and Bilingual Real Estate Services Across Warren County

MM Lux Team is led by husband and wife REALTORS® Meralis and Lester Marcano at eXp Realty. The team announces its recognition as a Top 10 real estate team in Ohio while serving buyers and sellers throughout Warren County, Cincinnati, Dayton, and surrounding Southwest Ohio communities.

The team provides residential, luxury, and investment representation in English and Spanish. Its credentials include eXp Luxury Agent, Certified Mentor, and Express Offers Certified designations, with Warren County serving as a primary market.

A Client Education Focus Shaped by Experience

The Marcanos entered real estate after purchasing their first home at age 29. Their experience left them with questions about financing terms, contracts, negotiations, and other parts of the transaction that had not been fully explained.

That experience influenced the service approach they developed through MM Lux Team. The team emphasizes explaining transaction steps, answering questions, and providing context around major decisions throughout the buying and selling process.

The approach is intended to help clients understand the factors involved in a real estate transaction rather than simply receiving instructions about what to do next.

Bilingual Real Estate Representation

MM Lux Team provides real estate representation in both English and Spanish.

The team serves clients who may need to discuss financial and contractual concepts in Spanish, including terms related to financing, escrow, contingencies, earnest money, and amortization. The bilingual service is available across the team’s residential, luxury, and investment transactions.

The Marcanos’ service area includes Warren County and communities throughout the Cincinnati and Dayton regions, allowing the team to assist clients considering properties across multiple markets.

Luxury Service Across Different Price Points

The team holds eXp Luxury Agent status and applies its service standards across its client base.

MM Lux Team describes luxury service through preparation, communication, marketing, responsiveness, and negotiation rather than solely through a property’s price point. The team provides buyer and seller representation across different segments of the Southwest Ohio market.

Its services include property searches, home valuations, listing preparation, negotiation, and transaction support.

Serving Warren County and Southwest Ohio

Warren County serves as a central market for MM Lux Team, with additional coverage across Northern Cincinnati, Dayton, and surrounding communities.

The organization also serves Franklin, Monroe, South Lebanon, Kings Mills, and other Southwest Ohio communities. Its website provides information about local markets and property types for buyers and sellers throughout the region.

Credentials and Professional Development

Meralis and Lester Marcano have more than six years of experience in real estate and maintain multiple professional credentials through eXp Realty.

Their designations include eXp Luxury Agent, Certified Mentor, and Express Offers Certified. The team operates under eXp Realty with licenses #2020001496 and #2024006306.

The combination of bilingual representation, local market coverage, luxury credentials, and professional mentoring forms the structure of the team’s current practice.

MM Lux Team also publishes educational resources for consumers, including guidance on choosing a Realtor for a home search and questions to consider before hiring a Realtor.

Resources for Buyers and Sellers

MM Lux Team provides resources for buyers and sellers, including property searches, market information, home valuations, and mortgage planning tools. These resources are designed to support consumers as they evaluate properties and prepare for real estate transactions.

Additional information about the team and its services is available through MM Lux Team and its contact page .

About MM Lux Team

Meralis and Lester Marcano are award winning real estate professionals with MM Lux Team at eXp Realty, serving buyers and sellers throughout Warren County, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Southwest Ohio. The husband and wife team provides residential, luxury, and investment representation in English and Spanish and is recognized as a Top 10 real estate team in Ohio. Their professional credentials include eXp Luxury Agent, Certified Mentor, and Express Offers Certified. MM Lux Team emphasizes client education, communication, negotiation, and local market knowledge. Learn more at MMLuxTeam.com . MM Lux Team also maintains profiles on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube or contact Meralis at [email protected] or Lester at [email protected].