HMS Flow Brings Hotel Operations Together in One Cloud-Based Management Platform

DENIZLI, Türkiye – September 28, 2026 – HMS Flow is highlighting its integrated cloud-based hotel management platform, which brings front-office operations, online distribution, direct bookings, housekeeping, guest information and pricing intelligence into one connected environment.

Designed for accommodation businesses ranging from independent guesthouses and boutique hotels to resorts and multi-property groups, HMS Flow combines a Property Management System (PMS), Channel Manager, Booking Engine, Housekeeping Management, Guest CRM, reporting and rate intelligence.

By connecting these functions, the platform gives hotel teams a centralized view of reservations, room availability, rates, guest information and daily operational tasks.

“HMS Flow was designed around the idea that hotel teams should not need multiple disconnected systems to manage everyday operations,” said an HMS Flow spokesperson. “Bringing reservations, distribution, housekeeping, guest information and pricing tools together creates a more organized operational environment for accommodation businesses.”

Centralizing Front-Office and Distribution Tasks

The HMS Flow PMS provides tools for reservations, room assignments, check-in and check-out, guest folios, invoicing and reporting. A visual reservation calendar allows teams to monitor occupancy and room status, while multi-property functionality supports businesses managing more than one location.

Its Channel Manager connects with more than 40 online travel agencies and travel channels, including Booking.com, Expedia, Airbnb and Agoda. Rates, availability and restrictions can be synchronized across connected channels, reducing the need for teams to update multiple extranets manually.

For direct sales, the HMS Flow Booking Engine allows properties to accept reservations through their own websites without a platform commission. Hotels can configure room types, rates, packages, promotional codes and additional services within the booking process.

Housekeeping, Guest Management and Rate Intelligence

HMS Flow also extends into daily property operations. Housekeeping teams can receive assignments, monitor room status and update information from supported mobile devices.

Guest CRM functionality maintains guest profiles and supports communication across different stages of a stay. HMS Rate provides rate intelligence by monitoring competitor pricing across major booking platforms, giving properties additional market information when reviewing pricing decisions. Rate suggestions remain subject to hotel approval rather than being applied automatically.

Cloud and mobile access allows authorized users to review operational information from computers, tablets and smartphones. Supported mobile functions include reservation information, arrivals, room status, balances, reports and passport or ID scanning for guest-registration workflows.

HMS Flow is designed for city and business hotels, boutique properties, resorts and spas, hostels, guesthouses and B&Bs, apart hotels and villas.

About HMS Flow

HMS Flow is a cloud-based hotel management platform combining PMS, channel management, direct booking, housekeeping, Guest CRM, reporting and rate intelligence capabilities. Founded in 2013, the platform is designed to centralize operational and distribution workflows for accommodation businesses.

For more information, visit: https://www.hmsflow.com/