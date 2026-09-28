Alberta Strong Movers Marks Milestone of More Than 28,000 Customers Served

Alberta Strong Movers is marking a milestone of more than 28,000 customers served across its moving operations in Alberta.

Alberta Strong Movers provides residential and commercial moving services across all of its Alberta locations, covering apartments, condos, family homes and commercial offices. Its locations include Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat. Across all locations, optional packing and unpacking services and furniture disassembly and reassembly are available. Crews handle loading, transportation, unloading and furniture placement as part of each move.

Additional services available across all locations include senior downsizing and retirement moving support, lifting and loading assistance for individuals with disabilities, and support for clients receiving Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped benefits.

For commercial clients, the company moves office furniture and equipment while planning moves around each business’s operating schedule.

Alberta Strong Movers also provides long-distance moving services anywhere in Alberta and across Canada, along with a 24/7 inquiry line for customers to reach the company at any time.

The company operates 19 locations throughout Alberta, including the new Medicine Hat location, with planned expansion into Okotoks, Lloydminster and Rocky Mountain House.

“Every move is different, and our approach starts with understanding exactly what the customer needs,” said Kajal Kher, Marketing Manager at Alberta Strong Movers. “Whether it’s a family relocating within the city, a senior downsizing, a business coordinating an office move, or a customer planning a long-distance relocation, we focus on making the process organized, clear and dependable from planning through completion. Our goal is to give every customer the right level of support, whether they’re moving within their city, anywhere in Alberta or across Canada.”

About Alberta Strong Movers

Alberta Strong Movers is a moving company serving communities across Alberta with residential and commercial relocation services. With more than 12 years of experience and more than 28,000 customers served, the company provides moving, packing, loading and specialized moving solutions for different needs, including support for seniors, individuals with disabilities and AISH clients. Alberta Strong Movers is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and holds an A+ rating. The company operates across 19 locations throughout Alberta, including Edmonton, Lethbridge and Red Deer.