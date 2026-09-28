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Consilien Announces No. 123 Ranking on CRN’s 2026 Fast Growth 150 List

ByEthan Lin

Sep 28, 2026

Consilien has been named No. 123 on the 2026 Fast Growth 150 list, published by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. CRN’s list ranks technology solution providers across North America, including managed service providers, integrators, value-added resellers and IT consultants, by their two-year growth rate. The recognition arrives as the Torrance, California-based company marks its 25th year in business.

Consilien’s growth stems from long-term client retention rather than a change in strategy. Additional information about the company’s services is available at Consilien.

The placement follows Consilien’s inclusion on the Channel Partners MSP 501 list for both 2025 and 2026, marking a second industry recognition for the company this year.

“Twenty-five years in business, and we’re still growing in ways that surprise me,” said Eric Kong, CEO of Consilien. “It doesn’t mean we figured out some magic formula. It means we kept doing the same thing we’ve always done, just for more companies who needed it. Showing up, solving problems, and being honest about what a client’s environment actually looks like and what it’s going to take to fix it.”

“The part that sticks with me most isn’t the recognition,” Kong said. “It’s looking at the client relationships that got us here. Some go back multiple decades. They didn’t stay because we were perfect. They stayed because when something broke, we owned it and fixed it.”

About Consilien

Consilien is a security-first managed IT services provider founded in 2001 and based in Torrance, California. It serves organizations with 20 to more than 1,000 employees across manufacturing, distribution, food processing, real estate management, professional services, media and nonprofit sectors, with a focus on Southern California and multi-location operators nationwide.

Consilien’s IC24 platform delivers fully managed and co-managed IT, managed cybersecurity, and compliance readiness support for frameworks including NIST, CMMC, PCI, and SOC 2. The company also provides vCIO and vCISO advisory services, along with AI governance and adoption consulting for businesses navigating AI implementation.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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