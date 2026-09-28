Bloomway AI Launches ASEAN Market Development Initiative

Bloomway AI today announced the official launch of its Malaysia and ASEAN market development initiative and the establishment of the Bloomway ASEAN Development Hub in Malaysia.

The company has formed a dedicated regional development team to support local market development, partnership expansion, creator ecosystem building, educational collaboration, professional training, project incubation, and industry engagement. The Malaysia market will be led by Mr. Banshan.

The initiative marks a new stage in Bloomway’s international development as the company expands from its North American base into Southeast Asia. Starting with Malaysia, Bloomway plans to connect creators, educational institutions, film and advertising professionals, brands, and industry partners across ASEAN, supporting AI-powered visual creation, talent development, cross-border collaboration, and content production.

“Different cultures have different voices and different stories,” said Bloomway. “Technology can be shared, but stories should remain uniquely our own.”

From North America to ASEAN

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, Bloomway has grown in a multicultural environment shaped by people, languages, and cultures from around the world. That experience has influenced the company’s approach to AI-powered visual creation: technology can provide shared tools, but it should not make creative expression more uniform.

ASEAN offers a similarly diverse cultural landscape. Across Malaysia and the wider region, countries, communities, languages, traditions, and creative practices intersect. Bloomway sees this diversity as a natural foundation for visual storytelling and creative collaboration.

For the company, expansion into ASEAN is therefore more than entry into a new geographic market. It is an opportunity to connect two multicultural creative ecosystems and help more creators use AI to develop stories rooted in their own languages, identities, communities, and experiences.

Why Malaysia

Malaysia will serve as the starting point for Bloomway’s ASEAN strategy. Its multilingual and multicultural environment closely reflects the diversity that has shaped Bloomway’s development in North America.

Through the newly established Bloomway ASEAN Development Hub, the company will work with local creators, schools and educational institutions, film and advertising professionals, brands, and industry partners. The regional team will focus on long-term ecosystem development as well as practical project execution.

Beginning in Malaysia, Bloomway plans to build broader connections across ASEAN and gradually develop a regional network for AI-powered visual storytelling, education, production, and collaboration.

From Idea to Finished Story

Bloomway is developing what it describes as a Visual Storytelling Operating System, or VSOS, designed to support the full creative journey from initial concept to finished visual content within a unified environment.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEA67pe3UaY

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IDEA → STORY → CHARACTER → STORYBOARD → VIDEO → FILM

Creators can use the platform to develop stories, design characters and visual styles, create storyboards, generate AI images and video, refine individual shots, and move toward final production.

Rather than positioning Bloomway solely as an AI image or video generation tool, the company aims to reduce the technical barriers associated with professional visual production. Its intended users include students, independent creators, directors, designers, educators, small businesses, advertising teams, and content production teams.

The company’s broader goal is to help more people turn ideas into visual works that can be produced, shared, and distributed.

Building a Creator and Education Ecosystem

Bloomway’s ASEAN initiative will extend beyond software adoption. Through its regional development hub, the company plans to support AI visual storytelling education, creator development, partnerships with schools and educational institutions, professional training, project incubation, branded and commercial content production, film and media project development, cross-border co-creation, and the presentation and distribution of completed work.

Bloomway also intends to connect different stages of the creative value chain, from learning and talent development to team formation, content production, collaboration, and market opportunities.

“A student can become a creator. A creator can find a team. A team can complete a project. And a completed project can reach a larger market,” the company said.

Local Leadership for Long-Term Development

Mr. Banshan will lead Bloomway’s Malaysia market with support from a dedicated local and regional team. Their work will focus on local market development, creator communities, educational partnerships, industry engagement, project incubation, and cross-regional collaboration.

“Malaysia has a uniquely diverse cultural environment and a growing community of young, imaginative creators,” said Mr. Banshan. “We hope Bloomway can bring more than a set of AI tools. Our goal is to help build a visual creation ecosystem that connects learning, creativity, finished work, and opportunity. Starting in Malaysia, we look forward to working with local partners to bring more ASEAN stories to a global audience.”

Created Here, Shared with the World

Bloomway believes ASEAN’s histories, family memories, urban experiences, traditions, and future-facing ideas should be created and expressed by people from the region itself.

Through AI technology, creator development, and cross-regional collaboration, the company aims to give more ASEAN creators the tools and opportunities to turn imagination into visual stories.

The establishment of the Bloomway ASEAN Development Hub represents a new starting point in Bloomway’s international expansion. The company plans to connect technology, production experience, and AI-powered visual workflows developed in North America with creators and creative communities across Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region.

From an idea to a story, from a story to a film, and from a film to audiences around the world, Bloomway hopes to support more works from Malaysia and ASEAN as they are created, distributed, and discovered globally.

From Malaysia. For ASEAN. For the World.

About Bloomway AI

Bloomway AI is an AI visual storytelling platform founded in Atlanta, Georgia, focused on reimagining the visual content creation process from concept to finished production through artificial intelligence. Its Visual Storytelling Operating System connects story development, character design, visual style development, storyboarding, AI image and video generation, shot refinement, and post-production within a unified creative environment.

Bloomway serves filmmakers, advertising and brand teams, educational institutions, small businesses, and a new generation of content creators seeking more accessible and efficient AI-powered visual production workflows.

About Bloomway ASEAN Development Hub

The Bloomway ASEAN Development Hub is Bloomway AI’s regional platform for supporting long-term development across Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region. Based in Malaysia, the hub is responsible for regional market development, creator ecosystem building, educational collaboration, professional training, content project incubation, commercial partnerships, and cross-border creative collaboration.