Levoit Vital Pet Pro Targets Pet Hair and Odors With Auto-Cleaning Filter

Levoit has launched the Vital Pet Pro, an air purifier designed specifically for households with pets, combining three-stage filtration with an automated system that removes accumulated fur and debris from its pre-filter. The purifier also includes sensors and operating modes aimed at reducing pet odors and airborne particles throughout the day.

The Vital Pet Pro uses a washable pre-filter for larger debris such as hair and lint, a main filter for finer airborne particles, and an activated carbon filter for odors and volatile organic compounds. Levoit says the filtration system can reduce odor concentration by up to 70% within one hour, based on chamber testing using isovaleric acid.

Auto-Clean System Collects Pet Hair

One of the purifier’s main features is Auto-Clean Technology, which scrapes accumulated hair, fur, fibers and other debris from the pre-filter into a removable collection tray. The design reduces the amount of material users need to manually remove from the filter.

A wide U-shaped air inlet is also intended to improve airflow while catching floating pet hair. Levoit says testing found the system captured 99% of floating pet hair within 1.4 feet of the air intake using small quantities of cat fur.

The purifier can cover spaces up to 1,100 square feet at one air change per hour, according to Levoit. At 4.8 air changes per hour, the recommended room size falls to 229 square feet.

App Adjusts Filtration Based on Air Quality

The Vital Pet Pro connects to Levoit’s VeSync app for remote controls, scheduling, filter monitoring and air-quality notifications. Its sensors monitor PM2.5 particles and total volatile organic compounds, including chemicals and gases that can contribute to indoor odors.

Auto Plus Mode automatically changes filtration levels based on detected particles, odors and household conditions. Pet Mode periodically runs the fan at higher speeds to collect pet-related particles before lowering its output to reduce noise and energy use.

Air quality is displayed through a color-coded indicator instead of relying only on numerical readings. Red represents poor air quality, followed by orange for moderate, green for good and cyan for very good conditions.

Levoit introduced the Vital Pet Pro in May as part of its expanding range of pet-focused home products. The purifier also includes a chew-resistant power cord, display lock and Sleep Mode, which Levoit says operates at 21 decibels or lower.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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