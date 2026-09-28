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IamPsychiatry Announces Private ADHD Assessment and Titration Pathway for Adults Facing Long NHS Waits

ByEthan Lin

Sep 28, 2026

IamPsychiatry is highlighting its private adult ADHD assessment and treatment pathway for people seeking more timely access to diagnosis and ongoing care amid continued pressure on NHS ADHD services across England.

The Luton-based private mental health clinic, led by Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Iqbal Mohiuddin, provides adult ADHD assessment, diagnosis, treatment planning and medication management through a structured pathway designed to give patients clearer timescales for accessing specialist care.

NHS England has acknowledged that referrals for ADHD assessment and treatment have increased significantly and that waiting lists and waiting times have grown. Its independent ADHD Taskforce has also cited survey evidence showing that lengthy waits remain a significant concern for people trying to access assessment.

Against that background, IamPsychiatry says eligible adults can currently access a consultant-led private ADHD assessment within 30 working days, subject to availability, positive screening and receipt of the required pre-assessment information.

From Assessment to an Individual Treatment Plan

IamPsychiatry’s approach is designed to extend beyond determining whether a patient meets the diagnostic criteria for ADHD.

Assessments consider symptoms and their impact across different areas of a patient’s life while also examining wider mental and physical health factors that may contribute to similar difficulties.

Following diagnosis, patients receive an individual treatment plan that can incorporate medication and non-medication approaches according to their clinical needs, preferences and circumstances.

For people who are diagnosed with ADHD and for whom medication is appropriate, the clinic also provides private ADHD titration. Titration involves introducing medication carefully and reviewing its effects over time so the treatment can be adjusted according to effectiveness and tolerability.

Rather than treating medication as a standalone service, IamPsychiatry combines prescribing with monitoring, follow-up consultations and wider psychosocial support as part of its holistic approach to ADHD care.

Holistic ADHD Treatment Extends Beyond Medication

The clinic follows a biopsychosocial approach that considers biological, psychological and social factors when developing treatment plans.

Where appropriate, patients are provided with evidence-based mental health resources and information about psychosocial interventions alongside medication management. The objective is to address the wider effects ADHD can have on everyday functioning rather than focusing solely on individual symptoms.

Medication is not appropriate or necessary for every person diagnosed with ADHD. Treatment decisions are made according to individual clinical circumstances, and titration typically requires continued monitoring rather than a single prescription appointment.

Once a patient taking ADHD medication has reached a stable treatment regimen, communication with their GP may also form part of longer-term care. A private shared-care arrangement may be proposed where appropriate, although acceptance remains at the discretion of the patient’s GP practice.

Patient Feedback Reflects Clinic’s Focus on Personalised Care

IamPsychiatry currently holds a five-star Google rating, reflecting patient feedback about the private mental health service.

The clinic has provided private mental healthcare in Luton since 2008 and is led by Dr Mohiuddin, who has more than 27 years of NHS and private practice experience. Alongside adult ADHD, IamPsychiatry provides psychiatric assessment and treatment for conditions including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

For adults considering private ADHD care because of lengthy public-service waiting times, IamPsychiatry recommends looking beyond appointment availability alone and considering the quality of the assessment, clinician experience, treatment planning, medication monitoring and availability of ongoing support.

About IamPsychiatry

IamPsychiatry is a family-run private mental health clinic based in Luton, Bedfordshire. Led by Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Iqbal Mohiuddin, the clinic specialises in adult ADHD screening, assessment, diagnosis and medication management alongside private psychiatric services for a range of mental health conditions.

The clinic provides personalised, evidence-based care through a holistic biopsychosocial approach, with treatment plans developed around each patient’s clinical needs, circumstances and preferences.

For more information, visit: https://www.iampsychiatry.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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