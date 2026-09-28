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Meta Expands Smart Glasses Lineup With Audio and Hearing Features

ByJolyen

Sep 28, 2026

Meta Expands Smart Glasses Lineup With Audio and Hearing Features

Meta is expanding its smart glasses lineup with camera-free Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, new hearing-enhancement software and deeper integration with its Muse personal AI agent. The company plans to offer more than 100 AI glasses configurations across Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta-branded frames by the end of 2026.

The new Ray-Ban Meta Audio starts at $349 and is available for preorder ahead of an October 13 release. Unlike Meta’s existing camera-equipped models, the glasses focus on audio, calls and hands-free AI interactions.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio Drops the Camera

At 43 grams, Ray-Ban Meta Audio is Meta’s lightest and slimmest AI glasses model so far. The glasses can play music and podcasts, handle phone calls and provide up to 12 hours of battery life, with another 48 hours available through the charging case.

Meta is offering the glasses in Clubmaster and Burbank styles across 23 lens and color combinations. Both support prescription lenses, and the lack of a camera provides an alternative for users who want wearable audio and AI features without photo or video capture.

Muse will also come to Meta’s AI glasses in the coming months. Meta says users will be able to activate their personal agent by voice, hold longer conversations and ask it to complete tasks through connected services while they continue with other activities.

The company says Muse can handle tasks including sending emails, arranging travel and working across connected apps. Users control which services the agent can access, and Meta says Muse asks for confirmation before sensitive actions such as sending messages or completing purchases.

Hearing Enhancement Arrives as a Software Add-On

Meta also announced FDA-cleared hearing-enhancement software for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Rather than being a separate $150 pair of glasses, the feature will be available on supported Meta AI glasses for $149.99 or through a Meta One subscription when it launches in the U.S. later this year.

The software can amplify speech and adjust how surrounding audio is presented through compatible glasses. Meta is also adding audio-balance controls that let users shift sound toward one ear or send all audio to a single side.

Meta introduced several other models at Connect 2026, including Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3, which starts at $449 and adds a six-microphone array, longer battery life and a 12-megapixel camera capable of recording 3K video. The company is also expanding its glasses into additional countries as it increases the number of styles, prices and use cases available across the lineup.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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