Crusoe Drops $1.25 Billion Boom Supersonic Turbine Deal

Crusoe has ended a $1.25 billion agreement to buy 29 natural gas turbines from Boom Supersonic for its AI data centers, removing the aerospace company’s first announced customer for its new power-generation business. Boom CEO Blake Scholl confirmed the companies are no longer moving ahead with the launch partnership, while Crusoe said it still expects to use turbines from other suppliers.

The decision comes shortly after Crusoe raised $3.9 billion at a $30.9 billion post-money valuation to expand its AI infrastructure business. The Denver company says it now has more than 6 gigawatts of gross contracted capacity across its data center and cloud operations.

Boom Loses Its First Superpower Customer

Boom announced Crusoe as the launch customer for Superpower in December 2025. Crusoe had agreed to purchase 29 of the 42-megawatt turbines, representing about 1.21 gigawatts of generating capacity, with initial deliveries planned for 2027.

Superpower is based on technology from Symphony, the engine Boom is developing for its Overture supersonic passenger jet. Boom says the stationary turbine can maintain its full rated output in temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, operates without water and can run on natural gas with diesel as a backup fuel.

Scholl said Boom still plans to deliver about 250 megawatts of Superpower capacity to other sites in 2027 and is targeting 1 gigawatt in 2028. He also left open the possibility of working with Crusoe again in the future.

Crusoe Still Plans to Use Gas Turbines

Crusoe spokesperson Andrew Schmitt told TechCrunch that its broader energy plans have not changed and that turbines remain part of the company’s potential power mix alongside grid electricity, wind, solar and batteries. The company confirmed that Boom is no longer the supplier for those plans.

Crusoe already has a separate agreement with GE Vernova covering 29 LM2500XPRESS gas turbines capable of providing nearly 1 gigawatt of power across its data center portfolio. Its existing Abilene campus uses gas turbines for backup power, while a new 900-megawatt campus being developed for Microsoft includes an on-site power plant.

Boom raised $300 million when it announced the Superpower business and said revenue from the turbines would help finance development and certification of Overture. The end of the Crusoe agreement removes the customer that was originally expected to anchor that business as Boom prepares its first commercial turbine deployments.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.