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Microsoft Names Infinity Group a Winner of Its 2026 CSP Copilot Partner Council Contest

ByEthan Lin

Sep 28, 2026

UK Microsoft partner Infinity Group has recently been named a winner of Microsoft’s 2026 CSP Copilot Partner Council contest, created to celebrate partners excelling in Copilot adoption, customer success and AI innovation. The result was announced on 18 September 2026. Now Microsoft is inviting Infinity Group to a special readiness event at the Microsoft campus in New York’s Times Square.

Infinity Group’s success rested on two pieces of work. The first was its Customer Zero journey. Before asking its clients to do anything, the company modernised its operations and improved how it uses data, embedding Microsoft’s Copilot across all of its departments. This created an AI-ready operating model its customers can now use as a framework for their businesses.

The second was an AI smart assistant for housing associations. The goal of this service was to help housing providers improve customer service and boost their operations. The implementation builds on the firm’s housing work, including its partnership with Saxon Weald, focusing on people-centric service delivery.

Rob Young, CEO of Infinity Group, said:

“This recognition from Microsoft is a fantastic achievement for our team and reflects the approach we’ve taken to AI adoption from day one. Rather than simply talking about transformation, we’ve put ourselves through it. Our Customer Zero journey has enabled us to understand the opportunities, challenges and practical realities of deploying AI at scale, while our work in sectors such as Housing demonstrates how these technologies can deliver meaningful outcomes in the real world.”

Infinity Group says the Microsoft award confirms that its process is on the right track. It starts by using the technology itself to prove the outcomes, then distributes the new knowledge to customers. This new approach shapes how it deploys other enterprise tools like Azure and agentic AI for its customers as well, alongside its regular cyber security, managed IT, and cloud services.

Young added:

“Winning the CSP Copilot Partner Council Contest is recognition of the innovation, expertise and commitment of our people, and reinforces our belief that the most valuable customer outcomes come from combining technology, experience and human insight.”

For more information about Infinity Group, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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