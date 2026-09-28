New Day Construction Completes $350,000+ Multi-Scope Home Remodel in Tulalip

The Washington design-build remodeling company recently completed a $353,000 residential project combining a kitchen renovation, primary-suite addition, roof replacement, siding work, and an expanded deck.

New Day Construction recently completed a $353,000 residential remodeling project in Tulalip, Washington, bringing together interior renovation, new living space, and exterior improvements within a single project.

The more than $350,000 project included a kitchen renovation, a new primary bedroom and bathroom addition, a full roof replacement, siding work, and construction of a larger deck. The project originally began after a kitchen leak caused water damage in the home. The homeowner contacted New Day Construction about renovating the affected kitchen, but the scope grew after discussions about additional improvements already planned for the property.

At the time, the homeowner also had plans and permits for a home addition. The contractor originally expected to perform that work was unable to meet the homeowner’s preferred schedule, creating an opportunity for New Day Construction to incorporate the addition into the broader renovation. The kitchen portion of the project was completed in approximately seven weeks. The addition took approximately five months and created a new primary bedroom, walk-in closet, and bathroom.

As the project progressed, the homeowner expanded the scope again to include a full roof replacement, siding work, and a larger deck. The completed project therefore combined several major categories of residential construction rather than functioning as a standalone kitchen remodel.

Serjay Kravchuk served as project manager for the Tulalip renovation, coordinating the work as the project expanded from its initial kitchen scope into a broader interior, addition, and exterior construction project.

The completed project is documented in New Day Construction’s Full Home Remodel & Water Restoration in Tulalip, WA case study, which includes photographs from the renovation and completed spaces.

About New Day Construction

New Day Construction is a family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Bellevue, the Eastside, and the Greater Seattle area. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, ADU construction, custom homes, and siding replacement.

New Day Construction is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR. The company serves homeowners across 39 communities throughout the Eastside and Greater Seattle region.

Locations:

Bellevue Showroom: 1850 130th Ave NE #1, Bellevue, WA 98005

Kirkland Office: 15021 116th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

Lake Stevens Office: 11811 20th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mukilteo Office: 8490 WA-525, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Media Contact



Sam Brenich

Chief Marketing Officer

New Day Construction

Phone: (425) 522-5748

Email: [email protected]

1850 130th Ave NE, Suite 1, Bellevue, WA 98005

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