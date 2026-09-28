The Legacy Team Announces No. 15 Ranking by 2026 Sales Volume and 187% Year Over Year Growth

The Legacy Team, a Central Arkansas real estate organization led by Principal Broker and Owner Cydney Fullen , has closed more than 275 transactions representing over $76 million in sales volume since its 2023 founding. Based on MLS data supplied for this announcement, the 11 member organization now ranks No. 15 by 2026 sales volume within the Little Rock Realtors Association.

The team has recorded 144 transactions and $42.6 million in sales volume through September 2026, compared with 80 transactions and $20.9 million in 2025. The figures represent approximately 187% year over year growth in volume and 182% growth in transaction count against the same period in 2025.

A Three Year Growth Trajectory

The Legacy Team completed 48 transactions representing $11.5 million in volume during its first full year in 2024. Production increased to 80 transactions and $20.9 million in 2025. Through September 2026, the team had already recorded 144 transactions and $42.6 million in volume.

The organization has expanded to 11 members since its launch, including buyer agents, listing specialists, and support personnel. The team serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Little Rock and surrounding Central Arkansas communities.

Its 2026 production has already exceeded the team’s full year 2025 volume, with additional months remaining in the year. The organization’s reported growth has occurred alongside the expansion of its agent roster and shared operating systems.

Leadership Built on More Than 40 Years in Real Estate

Fullen began her real estate career in Dallas Fort Worth in 1984. By 1991, she was closing approximately 125 transactions annually.

Her career later expanded into brokerage leadership and agent development. In 1996, she became Vice President of Sales for a Prudential franchise. From 1999 through 2003, she served as Managing Partner of a multi office Keller Williams company, where she recruited more than 100 agents annually.

After relocating to Little Rock, Fullen became Training and Recruiting Director across nine Coldwell Banker offices, a position she held until 2011. From 2011 through 2023, she coached real estate professionals nationally through the Mike Ferry Organization. She currently continues coaching through Watson Powers Coaching.

The Legacy Team incorporates Fullen’s experience in production, recruiting, training, brokerage management, and coaching into its agent development and client service processes.

Systems Supporting Team Expansion

The current Legacy Team roster includes Cydney Fullen, Becca Fullen, Marty Davis, Patrick Beam, Tanner Rivers, Leslie Moseley, Laura Beam, Meg France, Angela Rhodes, Troy Rhodes, and Tim Fulks.

The organization has added 10 agents since its founding. Its team page provides information about the current roster.

The team uses shared processes for lead handling, buyer consultations, listing preparation, follow up, and ongoing agent coaching. These systems are intended to provide consistent procedures as transaction volume and team membership increase.

The organization reports that its listings average approximately 22 to 24 days on market. Its seller process focuses on pricing, property presentation, photography, digital marketing, and early listing exposure.

The team also provides homeowners with information about pre listing decisions, including guidance on whether to renovate a Little Rock home before selling .

Zillow Preferred Team Serves Central Arkansas

The Legacy Team is identified as a Zillow Preferred Team in Arkansas and, according to information supplied for this announcement, is one of three such teams in Central Arkansas.

The team combines online property search and lead generation with agent consultations, pricing guidance, negotiation, and transaction management. Its digital resources include searches for homes with pools , homes with acreage , homes under $400,000 , and homes under $300,000 .

Additional buyer resources provide access to property searches and educational information for prospective homebuyers.

Central Arkansas Service Area

The Legacy Team is based in Little Rock and maintains dedicated resources for Little Rock , North Little Rock , Sherwood , Maumelle , Benton , and Bryant .

The team also serves Cabot, Conway, and surrounding Central Arkansas communities. Its website provides additional resources for buyers and sellers, including a free home valuation , market reports , and property search tools.

The organization states that its mission is to provide buyers, sellers, and investors with the tools, expertise, and confidence to make informed real estate decisions, with a focus on integrity, expertise, and community.

Production and Team Milestones

Since its 2023 founding, The Legacy Team has completed more than 275 transactions and generated more than $76 million in sales volume. Its 2026 year to date production through September stands at 144 transactions and $42.6 million.

Based on MLS data supplied for this announcement, the organization ranks No. 15 by 2026 sales volume within the Little Rock Realtors Association as of September 15, 2026.

Fullen has been licensed since 1984 and previously held leadership positions with Prudential, Keller Williams, and Coldwell Banker. She also spent twelve years coaching real estate professionals nationally through the Mike Ferry Organization.

The team currently consists of 11 members and has added 10 agents since its launch.

For additional information, prospective clients can contact The Legacy Team or call 501 837 6199.

Verified Profiles and Directories

About The Legacy Team

Founded in 2023, The Legacy Team is an 11 member Central Arkansas real estate organization serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle, Sherwood, Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Conway, and surrounding communities. Led by Principal Broker and Owner Cydney Fullen, the organization has completed more than 275 transactions and $76 million in sales volume since its founding. The team ranks No. 15 by 2026 sales volume within the Little Rock Realtors Association based on MLS data supplied for this announcement. Learn more at LegacyTeam.net or contact Cydney Fullen at [email protected] .