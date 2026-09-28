Companies that enter Mexico rarely fail because their product is weak or their strategy is flawed. They fail because operating in the country is fragmented, and the first year is consumed by coordinating vendors instead of building a business. Integra, a Mexico City-based operating partner led by Andre Gejde, was built to address that gap by offering a single team and a single point of accountability across the full chain, from strategy to the last shipment.

The Fragmentation Problem

The typical path for a company expanding into Mexico involves assembling a set of independent providers. Licensed counsel structures the entity. An agency produces content. A development shop builds the product. A logistics provider handles fulfillment. Each provider owns one piece of the operation, and the client becomes the project manager of all of them.

The difficulty appears when something breaks between those pieces. A delay in entity structuring stalls banking. A gap between the content team and the product team slows a launch. A logistics issue surfaces problems that no single vendor is positioned to resolve, because no single vendor is responsible for the whole. The company that arrived with a working product spends its first year in coordination rather than growth.

“Mexico is not a hard market to enter. It is a hard market to operate in. The difference between the two is where most companies lose their first year,” said Andre Gejde, who leads Integra.

This is the observation Integra was built around. The name comes from the idea of an integral approach: one team accountable across the entire operation, rather than a chain of handoffs where responsibility dissolves at every seam.

The Single-Team Model

Integra operates six service lines under one roof, coordinated by a single team rather than distributed across outside vendors. The company is led by Andre Gejde, Gino Farrugia, Antonio Durán and Carlos Mere, whose backgrounds span economics, marketing, technology and operations in the Mexican market.

The first line is consulting, which covers business model design, go-to-market strategy, and legal and tax structuring in Mexico. Integra coordinates legal and tax structuring with licensed counsel; it is not itself a provider of those regulated functions, but it manages them as part of the whole.

The second line is content and influencer marketing. This includes video production, social media management, paid media, and access to a network of creators in the finance, technology and lifestyle categories in Mexico. The intent is to connect a company to its audience in the local market rather than transplant messaging that does not translate.

The third line is technology. Integra builds web and mobile applications, develops blockchain applications, creates artificial intelligence agents, and handles payment integrations. Artificial intelligence agents are software programs that carry out tasks automatically on behalf of a business, such as responding to customers or processing routine operations.

The fourth line is third-party logistics, often abbreviated as 3PL, which is the outsourced management of import, warehousing and order fulfillment. Integra handles the movement of physical goods into the country, stores them, and ships them to end customers, with shipment tracking throughout.

The fifth line is capital markets, focused on liquidity strategy and exchange listings for digital assets. Digital assets are items of value that exist in electronic form and can be transferred between parties. Liquidity strategy refers to the planning that helps ensure a digital asset can be bought and sold without excessive difficulty.

The sixth line is special projects, which covers physical product work, hardware integrations and pilots that do not fit within the other five. It exists so that unusual requirements still have a home inside the same accountable structure.

The connecting principle is that nothing is outsourced blindly. Because there is one team rather than several, nothing falls between teams. A company can arrive with an idea and leave with a business that runs in Mexico: entity, content, product, warehouse, shipping and market access, with one team responsible for all of it.

The Logistics Pricing Model as a Concrete Example

The single-team approach becomes tangible in how Integra structures its logistics pricing. Many third-party logistics providers charge across several categories, including import, storage and shipping, and then add a percentage of the client’s sales on top. That structure means the provider’s fees rise as the client succeeds, and the client effectively shares its growth with the vendor.

Integra takes a different approach. It charges a flat monthly fee for warehousing and a flat fee per order, with no percentage taken on sales. The cost is tied to space used and orders processed, not to how much the client sells.

“We charge for space and for orders, not for a percentage of what our clients sell. If they grow, they keep the growth,” said Gejde.

The distinction matters for companies planning to scale. When logistics costs are pinned to physical activity rather than revenue, a company can forecast its operating expenses more predictably and retain the upside of its own expansion.

Who the Model Is For

Integra works primarily with fintech, digital asset and technology companies entering or scaling in Mexico. Fintech refers to financial technology, meaning companies that use software and digital tools to deliver financial services. The focus is deliberate. These sectors run into specific regulatory, banking and distribution realities in Mexico, and a team that already understands those realities can move faster than one learning them alongside the client.

To date, Integra has delivered more than 30 projects and processes over 1,000 shipments a month from its Mexico City operation. That volume reflects the operational depth behind the model, not only the consulting layer that sits above it.

“Most of our clients don’t need six providers. They need one team that answers for the whole operation,” said Gejde. The proposition is that a company should not have to become an expert in coordinating Mexican vendors to build a business in the country. That coordination is the work Integra takes on, so the client can concentrate on the business itself.

For companies weighing an entry into or an expansion within Mexico, the choice Integra presents is structural rather than promotional. The question is whether the operation should be assembled from independent parts, with the client holding the parts together, or run by a single team that holds them together instead. More information is available at www.beintegra.com or by contacting [email protected] .

About Integra

Integra is a Mexico City-based operating partner for companies that want to launch, run and grow in Mexico without coordinating multiple separate vendors. The name reflects an integral approach: one team and one point of accountability across the full chain, from strategy to the last shipment. Integra operates six service lines under one roof, consulting, content and influencer marketing, technology, third-party logistics, capital markets, and special projects, and coordinates legal and tax structuring with licensed counsel. The company is led by Andre Gejde, Gino Farrugia, Antonio Durán and Carlos Mere, and works primarily with fintech, digital asset and technology companies entering or scaling in the Mexican market.