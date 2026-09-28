The Harmer Home Team Announces Two-Time ICON Agent Recognition at eXp Realty, Ranking in Top 3% Nationwide

The Harmer Home Team, led by Deborah and Ken Harmer and brokered by eXp Realty, announces its two-time ICON Agent recognition, a distinction awarded to agents who rank within the top 3% of more than 89,000 agents nationwide. The recognition accompanies more than $50 million in closed real estate sales volume and more than 20 years of construction experience brought to the team by Ken Harmer.

Based in West Chester Township, Ohio, the Harmer Home Team serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Its service area includes West Chester Township , Lebanon , Mason , Loveland , Maineville , Fairfield , and Northern Kentucky.

The team combines real estate sales experience with backgrounds in construction, remodeling, house flipping, property renovation, and real estate law. The Harmers also provide services in English and Spanish, including Hablamos Español, for clients throughout the Cincinnati area.

Two Time ICON Recognition Reflects Production and Experience

The Harmer Home Team’s two time ICON Agent status at eXp Realty recognizes its production within the brokerage’s national network. According to information provided by the team, the distinction places Deborah and Ken Harmer within the top 3% of more than 89,000 agents nationwide.

The team has also closed more than $50 million in real estate sales volume. Its approach incorporates property knowledge alongside transaction management, with Ken Harmer contributing more than two decades of experience in new construction, remodeling, and home flips.

Deborah Harmer’s background includes early exposure to real estate through her stepfather, a real estate attorney. That experience provided an introduction to legal and transactional aspects of the industry, which she later combined with her real estate career.

Together, Deborah and Ken Harmer have developed a business model that incorporates real estate sales, property evaluation, renovation knowledge, and local market experience.

Construction Expertise Supports Property Decisions

The Harmer Home Team’s construction background is particularly relevant to buyers evaluating existing homes, sellers preparing properties for market, and clients considering new construction.

Ken Harmer’s more than 20 years of experience in new builds, remodeling, and home flips provides the team with practical knowledge of property condition, renovation considerations, and potential improvement projects. This experience is incorporated into the team’s work with clients evaluating properties and preparing homes for sale.

For sellers, the team’s approach includes market based pricing analysis and recommendations regarding property improvements. For buyers, the construction background can provide context around renovation requirements, property condition, and potential costs associated with a home.

The team also works with buyers considering new construction in communities throughout Cincinnati and Warren County. Its information notes that builder representatives work for the builder, while an independent buyer’s representative can assist clients with evaluating the transaction and negotiating upgrades or incentives.

Serving Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

The Harmer Home Team operates from its West Chester Township office and serves communities throughout the Greater Cincinnati region and Northern Kentucky.

Its service area includes West Chester Township, Lebanon, Mason, Loveland, Maineville, Fairfield, and Northern Kentucky. The team also maintains dedicated online resources for several of these communities through its website .

West Chester Township serves as the team’s home base, while Lebanon and Mason are among the Warren County communities where the team works with buyers and sellers. The team also serves Loveland, Maineville, Fairfield, and communities across Northern Kentucky within the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan area.

This regional focus allows the Harmers to work with clients across different parts of the Cincinnati market while maintaining a local presence in West Chester Township.

Bilingual Service for Cincinnati Area Clients

The Harmer Home Team provides real estate services in both English and Spanish. The bilingual offering is intended to make its services accessible to Spanish speaking buyers and sellers throughout the Cincinnati region.

The team’s ability to communicate in both languages forms part of its broader approach to serving the area’s diverse residential real estate market.

In addition to traditional home buying and selling services, the team works with investors and clients evaluating property opportunities. Its construction and renovation background is incorporated into its guidance for clients assessing existing properties, investment opportunities, and new construction.

Real Estate Services Built Around Local Knowledge

The Harmer Home Team’s business combines real estate brokerage services with knowledge of construction and property renovation. The team’s experience includes working with residential properties, house flips, remodeling projects, and new construction.

The combination of these areas of experience provides a framework for working with clients who need more than transaction coordination when evaluating a property. Buyers can receive guidance concerning potential renovation considerations, while sellers can receive recommendations regarding improvements and property preparation.

The team is brokered by eXp Realty and maintains an office at 8200 Beckett Park Dr, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069. Its online presence includes its website , Google Reviews , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Zillow , and Realtor profiles.

The Harmer Home Team’s two time ICON Agent recognition, more than $50 million in closed sales volume, and construction experience form the basis of its current positioning within the Greater Cincinnati real estate market.

About The Harmer Home Team

The Harmer Home Team is a real estate team led by Deborah and Ken Harmer and brokered by eXp Realty. Headquartered at 8200 Beckett Park Dr, West Chester Township, OH 45069, the team serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, including West Chester Township, Lebanon, Mason, Loveland, Maineville, Fairfield, and surrounding communities. The team has achieved two time ICON Agent status at eXp Realty and has closed more than $50 million in real estate sales volume. Ken Harmer brings more than 20 years of experience in new construction, remodeling, and home flips, while Deborah Harmer has a background that includes early exposure to real estate law and transactions. The team provides bilingual services in English and Spanish. More information is available at harmerhometeam.com . General inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or +1 937 408 5053.