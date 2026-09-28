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Meta and YouTube Reverse Ad Blocks for Elon Musk Documentary

ByJolyen

Sep 28, 2026

Meta and YouTube Reverse Ad Blocks for Elon Musk Documentary

Meta and YouTube have reversed earlier decisions that prevented paid advertisements for director Alex Gibney’s upcoming Elon Musk documentary from running on their platforms. The reversals follow reporting that Meta, YouTube, TikTok and X had initially rejected ads promoting the trailer for “Musk,” with several platforms reportedly classifying it as political content.

The nearly four-hour documentary examines Musk’s business career, personal life and political activities. U.S. distributor Bleecker Street will release the film in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on October 9, followed by a nationwide release on October 16.

Meta and YouTube Clear the Ads

Meta told TechCrunch that its rejection was an error and that the advertisements were being restored. The company did not provide additional details about what caused the original decision.

YouTube separately said the documentary’s trailer had remained available as regular content throughout the dispute. When Bleecker Street submitted the trailer as a paid advertisement, however, YouTube’s system temporarily restricted it before a subsequent review cleared the ad to run.

The reversals apply specifically to advertising approval rather than the availability of the trailer itself. As of the latest reporting, TikTok and X had not announced similar reversals after also rejecting the promotional campaign.

The Hollywood Reporter originally reported that Meta, TikTok and YouTube had cited restrictions involving political content when rejecting the advertisements. Bleecker Street appealed those decisions, while the platforms maintain different rules governing political advertising.

Documentary Arrives in Theaters in October

“Musk” is directed by Alex Gibney, whose previous documentaries include films about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and the Church of Scientology. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier in September before screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Musk was not involved in producing the documentary and has publicly criticized Gibney and the film. Universal Pictures is handling international distribution and has said it still plans to release “Musk” outside the U.S., although an overseas release date has not yet been announced.

Bleecker Street’s official film page currently lists October 9 for select U.S. theaters and October 16 for its nationwide release.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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