House Nouveau Riche Brings the Roaring Twenties Into the Future at Fashion Week San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif., September 2026, Every era eventually invents its own language of luxury. In the 1920s, that language was written in automobiles, fashion, nightlife, and a new class of wealth to challenge inherited ideas of taste and status. A century later, House Nouveau Riche (HNR), taking its name from the French term for “new money”, is asking the question again: what does luxury look like when a new generation gets to define it?

On October 2nd, that question becomes the premise of Fashion Week San Diego Opening Day at the San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park.

Fashion Week San Diego begins September 30th in the organization’s 19th year with its Welcome Soirée at the University Club, followed by HNR opening night at the Automotive Museum on October 2nd, runway presentations on October 3rd, and the Trunk Show on October 4th. Each marks a distinct part of the week. October 2nd is where the story widens, and the museum itself becomes part of the production.

There, a new exhibition of 1920s luxury automobiles will provide the setting for an encounter between two eras of aspiration. Historic machines built when the automobile was becoming a symbol of modern wealth will share the room with contemporary couture, immersive cinema, music, hospitality, and emerging technology. The idea is not nostalgia. It is contrast: what one generation considered the future placed beside what another is still inventing.

La Pandora’s Box, the immersive cinematic project from two-time Grammy Award-winning composer Nadeem Majdalany, expands the evening from fashion into spectacle.

Majdalany brings a project recognized with multiple Telly Awards, combining original music, cinema, live performance, and immersive visual storytelling into an experience designed to surround rather than simply entertain.

Five-time Billboard Top 10 recording artist Kendra Erika will join the evening as a featured performer. Following the sold-out Las Vegas debut of her “License to Thrill” concert experience, Erika continues to bring her polished pop sound, cinematic style, and fashion-forward presence to the stage. Her appearance adds a contemporary music voice to House Nouveau Riche’s intersection of fashion, immersive entertainment and emerging technology.

The evening’s most quietly futuristic idea may be waiting at the bar. The Veblen Standard (VBLN) sponsors of HNR introduce the brand’s first live fiat-to-on-chain commerce experience, allowing guests to make a familiar card- or fiat-based purchase while the underlying system is designed to incorporate VBLN into the on-chain side of the transaction. The innovation is deliberately understated: the technology is meant to work behind the experience rather than demand attention from it.

For HNR and Veblen, that distinction is central. The activation is centered on utility and real-world commerce rather than financial speculation, an exploration of whether blockchain infrastructure can become simple enough to sit naturally behind an ordinary hospitality transaction. VBLN is not being promoted through the event as an investment opportunity, and no representation is being made regarding future price, appreciation, liquidity, profit, or financial return.

Taken together, the cars, the couture, the cinematic world and the commerce experiment make October 2nd something larger than a collection of attractions. They form a single argument about luxury and the people who get to define it.

A century ago, the automobile once represented technological possibility. La Pandora’s Box dissolves the border between audience and performance. Veblen asks whether new technology can become part of everyday commerce without announcing itself as technology at all. That is where the name House Nouveau Riche carries its real weight.

New money has always unsettled old definitions of status because it arrives without asking permission from the traditions that came before it. HNR is interested in that precise moment, when taste is still being negotiated, culture is still being written, and the symbols of what comes next have not yet become obvious.

New money need not inherit luxury. It can define it. On October 2nd, the Roaring Twenties will not simply be remembered. They will meet their successor.