Alta Group Remodeling Highlights When Remodeling May Not Be the Right Investment for a Homeowner

A Seattle-area remodeling company says a major renovation should start with the homeowner’s long-term plan, not simply with the question of what can be built.

SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2026 — A larger kitchen, an additional bedroom, or a major home addition can solve many problems, but remodeling is not automatically the right investment for every homeowner, according to Alta Group Remodeling.

The Seattle-area remodeling and custom construction company says one of the first questions it considers on a major project is not what a homeowner wants to build, but what they are trying to accomplish with the property and how long they expect to stay. That distinction can change the recommendation entirely.

Leo Lutskov, CEO and construction consultant at Alta Group Remodeling, recently described a consultation with a homeowner considering a substantial remodel. After discussing the property, Alta found that several of the homeowner’s biggest frustrations were tied to characteristics that a renovation could not realistically solve, including the sloped driveway and aspects of the property itself. Rather than recommend a project that could have required roughly $500,000 in improvements, Lutskov advised the homeowner to prepare the property for sale and look for a home that better matched his priorities.

“If you spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a house and still don’t like the house when the project is finished, we haven’t solved the problem,” Lutskov said. “Our job is not to find the biggest remodel we can sell. It is to understand what the homeowner wants their life and their property to look like, and then determine whether remodeling actually gets them there.”

Alta Group Remodeling says the same analysis can lead to the opposite conclusion when homeowners like their property, neighborhood, and location but have outgrown the house itself. In one scenario Lutskov discussed, homeowners with a roughly 1,600-square-foot house wanted considerably more living space but did not want to leave their neighborhood. Alta evaluated an addition of nearly 1,000 square feet along with changes to the primary bedroom area. Lutskov estimated that improving the existing property could put the owners closer to the home they wanted without requiring them to purchase a substantially more expensive replacement property elsewhere. The point, according to Alta Group Remodeling, is not that remodeling is always preferable to moving or that moving is preferable to remodeling. The answer depends on what the homeowner likes about the existing property, what cannot be changed, how long the owner plans to stay and what the project is expected to accomplish.

Alta Group Remodeling uses that discussion to separate proposed improvements into three categories: essentials, upgrades, and wish-list items. The company also considers how work completed today could support later phases of the property without forcing homeowners to undo recently completed construction. For example, electrical, plumbing, or structural planning during an initial phase may be designed with a future addition or primary suite in mind, even when the homeowner does not intend to complete that portion immediately. That longer-term approach is particularly important for large renovations, additions, and accessory dwelling units, where the homeowner may be making decisions that affect the property for many years.

“I want to know the plan for the house,” Lutskov said. “If someone expects to leave in two years, the recommendation may be very different from what we would recommend to someone building a home for the next ten years.”

Alta Group Remodeling also says there are situations in which it will not move forward with a remodeling contract until the financial and practical reasoning behind the project makes sense to the homeowner. Lutskov describes that as a central part of the company’s consulting approach. Before a major project moves forward, Alta Group Remodeling wants the homeowner to be able to explain why the project is needed, how the completed space will be used, how the work fits into the owner’s plans for the property and whether the investment is one they are comfortable carrying. If those answers do not support the project, the company may recommend reducing the scope, postponing part of the work, or considering another property instead. The approach reflects a broader role Alta Group Remodeling is developing around remodeling strategy and project consultation. In addition to construction, the company works with homeowners during early planning, engineering, and permitting and can review existing plans or estimates before construction begins.

For homeowners deciding whether to renovate, Alta Group Remodeling recommends beginning with the issues that cannot be solved by finishes or additional square footage. Location, lot characteristics, neighborhood, long-term plans, and the homeowner’s overall relationship with the property can matter as much as the proposed floor plan.

About Alta Group Remodeling

Alta Group Remodeling provides residential remodeling and custom construction services for homeowners in Seattle, Everett, and surrounding Washington communities. Its services include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovation, home additions, ADUs and guest suites, custom construction, and fireplace remodeling. The company combines construction with project planning and consultation, including engineering and permitting coordination for applicable projects.

For more information, visit altaseattle.com.

Media Contact

Leo Lutskov

CEO and Construction Consultant

Alta Group Remodeling

500 SE Everett Mall Way, Unit 205B

Everett, WA 98208

Phone: 206-773-7361

Email: [email protected]