Junhao Su Studies Machine Learning-Based Android Communication Reliability

Junhao Su examines how machine learning can be used to anticipate performance changes and guide safer software evolution in Android communication systems. His article, “Research on Machine Learning-based Performance Prediction and High-reliability Software Evolution Mechanisms for Android Communication Systems,” was published in July 2026 in Advances in Computer and Communication. The paper connects performance prediction with release assessment, gray-scale rollout, rollback, and online correction.

The study addresses a recurring challenge in communication software: message transmission and state synchronization can be affected by network fluctuations, resource competition, module coupling, and version changes. These conditions can lead to latency increases, unstable connection maintenance, and fault propagation after local updates. Rather than relying only on post-release troubleshooting, the paper proposes moving performance assessment earlier in the release process and connecting risk identification to software evolution controls.

The framework organizes data across four dimensions: device resources, system behavior, communication links, and version evolution. It considers end-to-end message latency, long-connection retention, reconnection success, CPU occupancy, and packet loss during weak-network switching. The paper describes converting these signals into structured features through time windows, peak annotation, alignment, and unified encoding.

For model design, the paper combines continuous-value prediction with risk classification. Delay, response time, and CPU peaks are treated as regression targets, while connection interruption risk, abnormal trigger level, and release-instability probability are treated as classification tasks. The stated configuration uses 30-second time windows, five-second sliding steps, and about 24 features per input. In its comparison, the paper reports an XGBoost AUC of 0.92 for anomaly identification and a 15-millisecond delay-prediction RMSE for random forest.

The proposed evolution mechanism applies those signals before and during release. In an illustrative version-update case, the paper evaluates changes involving message distribution, long-connection maintenance, reconnection control, cache synchronization, interfaces, and dependencies. A risk score can move an update into review before rollout, with regression testing after parameter adjustments. The model is therefore presented as part of a release-control workflow rather than as an isolated monitoring tool.

The paper also describes staged gray-scale release and abnormal rollback. It outlines an initial rollout to five percent of active terminals, followed by observation of message delay, connection retention, background-service survival, reconnection failure, and abnormal-log growth. If the release remains stable, the rollout can expand in stages. If the indicators deteriorate, the described response freezes expansion, restores earlier configuration, and returns affected terminals to a prior stable version.

In its four-cycle application case, the paper reports observations across 12,000 terminals using Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G. It states that average message delay fell from 186 milliseconds to 149 milliseconds, long-connection retention rose from 91.3% to 96.1%, and the 24-hour abnormal trigger rate fell from 7.8% to 3.2%. The study frames these results as part of a closed loop in which high-disturbance changes are screened, updates are evaluated through gray-scale windows, and online samples are returned to training.

Su is a software engineer who previously worked at Meta Platforms. His professional experience includes Android software development, platform architecture, and reliability engineering. He also worked on Yahoo Mail for Android and holds an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, San Diego. This background informs the paper’s attention to Android architecture, release safety, and reliability.

By linking performance features, prediction models, release controls, and feedback from later versions, the article presents Android communication reliability as a software-evolution problem as well as a modeling problem. Its stated future direction is to add online incremental learning and cross-device heterogeneous-data adaptation, with the aim of improving stability assessment and evolution-control accuracy under more complex network conditions.