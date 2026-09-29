Amy Jurek Announces No. 5 Ranking at RE/MAX Advantage Plus and RealTrends Verified Recognition

Amy Jurek, a REALTOR® and relocation specialist with RE/MAX Advantage Plus in Savage, Minnesota, announces her No. 5 position in the brokerage’s May 2026 agent rankings, following rankings of No. 13 in March and No. 6 in April. During the spring 2026 ranking period, Jurek also held the No. 37 position among RE/MAX real estate professionals in Minnesota.

The latest ranking adds to a career record that includes more than 20 years with the RE/MAX brand, more than 500 buyers and sellers represented throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area, and recognition through RealTrends Verified. Based on audited 2024 production, her RealTrends Verified profile reports 34 transaction sides and $19.57 million in closed sales volume, with a No. 2 position in Savage by both transaction sides and sales volume.

Jurek serves buyers, sellers, relocating employees, and property owners throughout the Minneapolis and St. Paul metropolitan area, including Savage , Prior Lake , Lakeville , Bloomington , Shakopee , Eden Prairie , Plymouth , Maple Grove , and Minneapolis .

2026 RE/MAX Rankings Add to Jurek’s Career Record

Jurek’s 2026 brokerage rankings show a progression during the spring ranking period. She was ranked No. 13 at RE/MAX Advantage Plus in March, No. 6 in April, and No. 5 in May. She also held a No. 37 ranking among RE/MAX professionals across Minnesota during the spring period.

The rankings complement third party recognition from RealTrends Verified. The profile, based on audited 2024 production, records 34 transaction sides and $19.57 million in closed volume and places Jurek at No. 2 in Savage by both transaction sides and sales volume.

Jurek marked 20 years with the RE/MAX brand in 2025. During her career, she has represented more than 500 buyers and sellers throughout the Twin Cities region. Her Zillow profile reports more than 525 career sales and a five star rating, with buyer representation, listing services, and relocation identified among her specialties.

Two Decades of Twin Cities Real Estate Experience

Jurek’s practice covers residential sales, relocation, estate and transition properties, buyer representation, listing services, and transaction coordination.

Her local service area includes communities throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Dedicated resources are available for Savage, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, Lakeville, Plymouth, Maple Grove, and Minneapolis.

Jurek also serves clients in Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Chanhassen, Burnsville, Eagan, Edina, Chaska, Apple Valley, and neighboring Twin Cities communities.

“My goal is not just a successful transaction, it’s building a long-term relationship based on trust, results, and exceptional service,” Jurek says.

Full Service Support for Buyers and Sellers

Jurek’s real estate process covers both sides of a residential transaction. For sellers, her services can include pricing analysis, staging guidance, repairs, inspection coordination, contractor scheduling, professional marketing, and move out logistics.

Homeowners can begin the process through the team’s complimentary home valuation, which provides an entry point for evaluating a property’s potential market position.

For buyers, Jurek assists with property research, showings, offer preparation, negotiations, inspections, and closing coordination. Buyers can also use the advanced property search, AI smart search, and map search available through her online resources.

Additional resources include newest listings, featured listings, open houses, local market reports, and a mortgage calculator.

Relocation and Transition Real Estate Services

Relocation is a significant part of Jurek’s practice. Her work with relocating employees and families includes experience with clients who may need to make real estate decisions before moving into the Twin Cities area.

Jurek is a member of the Minnesota Employee Relocation Council and works with local employers as part of her relocation practice. Her services extend to property owners and families managing estate and transition related real estate, where coordination, communication, and timing can be important components of the transaction.

The practice also covers a range of property types and search requirements. Buyers can explore resources for lakeshore property, homes with pools, acreage property, one level homes, two story homes, and walkout basements.

Industry Recognition and National Media Experience

Jurek’s career recognition includes induction into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, and continuous RE/MAX Platinum Club placement since 2013.

She has also been recognized as a Super Real Estate Agent by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and Twin Cities Business every year since 2003. Her professional designations include Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Residential Specialist, and Seniors Real Estate Specialist.

Jurek has appeared as a real estate expert on HGTV programs including House Hunters and My House Is Worth What?, with 10 HGTV appearances to date. She has also appeared in local market segments on KARE 11 and FOX 9 News.

These recognitions and media appearances accompany her ongoing residential real estate practice in the Twin Cities.

Digital Resources for Twin Cities Buyers and Sellers

Jurek’s website, MNRealEstateDirect.com , provides resources for buyers, sellers, and relocating clients. The site includes market information, open house listings, home valuation services, and information about communities throughout the Twin Cities.

Homeowners whose listings have expired can also access Jurek’s expired listings resource. Additional information about Jurek’s background and services is available through her About page, while prospective clients can use the contact page to begin an inquiry.

Her online presence also includes profiles on Zillow , Realtor , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Yelp .

About Amy Jurek

Amy Jurek is a REALTOR® and relocation specialist with RE/MAX Advantage Plus in Savage, Minnesota. With more than 20 years of experience, she has represented more than 500 buyers and sellers throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Her practice includes residential sales, corporate and employee relocation, estate and transition properties, strategic home marketing, buyer representation, and transaction coordination. Her career recognition includes RE/MAX Hall of Fame, the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, RE/MAX Platinum Club placement since 2013, RealTrends Verified recognition based on audited production, and Super Real Estate Agent recognition from Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and Twin Cities Business. She has also appeared 10 times on national HGTV programming as a real estate expert. More information is available at MNRealEstateDirect.com . General inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or 612 382 7042. Her office is located at 13875 Highway 13 South, Suite 101, Savage, MN 55378. The office can also be found through the Google Business Profile .