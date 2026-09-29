MatchPoint NYC co-founder Dmitry Druzhinsky continues to strengthen the center’s tennis development model, linking investment in training infrastructure to a long-term strategy for developing athletes within its own system.

The approach reflects a central principle of long-term athlete development: major competitive results are rarely created in a single season. They emerge from years of technical work, physical preparation, competition, recovery, and consistent access to an environment where athletes can progress.

The recently concluded US Open provided a timely illustration. Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to win her first US Open title and third Grand Slam championship. The result also elevated Rybakina to world No. 1.

Her path reminds us that the performances spectators see on major courts represent only the final stage of a much longer process. For MatchPoint NYC, that perspective is particularly relevant when working with younger tennis players whose most important achievements may still be years away.

Under the strategy supported by Dmitry Druzhinsky, expanding tennis training infrastructure is intended to create stronger conditions for that process. Courts, conditioning resources and broader athlete-development capabilities form a training base where players can gradually move toward more demanding levels of competition.

The goal is increasingly to develop talent from within. Instead of evaluating success only by immediate junior results, the model considers whether athletes are building the technical, physical, and competitive foundation necessary for future advancement.

That makes investment in young athletes an investment in future achievements. The real return may eventually be measured in higher rankings, important tournament appearances, titles, and athletes capable of competing internationally.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games add another dimension to this strategy. LA28 did not create MatchPoint NYC’s commitment to long-term development, but the approaching Games provide an important milestone for assessing how training systems are working.

For Dmitry Druzhinsky, the coming Olympic cycle creates an opportunity to continue strengthening the tennis training base while watching the center’s own athletes progress. The long-term objective remains broader than one Olympic Games: build the infrastructure today that can help develop the competitors and champions of tomorrow.