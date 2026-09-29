NeuroBoost announces its newly opened New Jersey mental health clinic focused on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive, non-medication treatment approach for adults who continue to experience symptoms despite conventional care. The clinic was co-founded by Dr. Matthew Zuch , a New Jersey clinical psychologist, and Dr. Ami Lim, with a mission to expand awareness of evidence-based TMS treatment for people seeking additional options for treatment-resistant depression, OCD, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.

NeuroBoost Opens in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Based in Bloomfield, New Jersey, NeuroBoost is positioned to serve patients throughout Essex County, Montclair, Northern New Jersey, and surrounding communities. Its launch reflects a broader movement toward mental health innovation and toward treatment pathways that do not rely exclusively on medication.

NeuroBoost



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation as a Non-Medication Treatment Option

NeuroBoost centers its clinical model on TMS therapy , which uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. The treatment is non-invasive and does not require anesthesia or surgery. According to NeuroBoost, most sessions last approximately 20 minutes, and patients can generally drive themselves to and from appointments.

Treatment-Resistant Depression and Adult Mental Health Care

The clinic is particularly focused on individuals with treatment-resistant depression. This includes adults who have not experienced sufficient improvement from antidepressants or who have experienced difficult medication side effects.

For patients and families exploring treatment-resistant mental health care, understanding when TMS may be appropriate can be an important part of the treatment conversation. NeuroBoost’s current clinical process includes an evaluation, personalized treatment mapping, a structured course of treatment, and ongoing progress monitoring. According to Dr. Matthew Zuch, a typical course for depression involves treatments five days a week for approximately four to six weeks.

Co-Founded by Dr. Matthew Zuch and Dr. Ami Lim

Dr. Matthew Zuch brings a background in clinical psychology, mental health leadership, and emerging technologies to NeuroBoost. Dr. Matthew Zuch is identified as a licensed clinical psychologist and co-founder of NeuroBoost, with previous clinical leadership experience at the NYU/Langone Child Study Center, NJ Campus. His areas of expertise include depression, anxiety, and OCD.

The launch of NeuroBoost reflects Dr. Matthew Zuch and Dr. Lim’s goal of making evidence-based TMS more visible and accessible to patients who remain symptomatic after conventional treatment. As co-founders of NeuroBoost, Dr. Zuch and Dr. Lim are positioning the clinic around adult mental health treatment, treatment-resistant depression, and non-medication treatment options in New Jersey.

Expanding Awareness of TMS for OCD, Anxiety, and Related Conditions

While TMS is commonly associated with depression treatment, conversations surrounding treatment-resistant OCD and treatment-resistant anxiety are also contributing to greater awareness of neuromodulation as part of the broader mental health treatment landscape. Patients considering TMS may begin with their existing mental health provider or seek a psychiatrist referral for TMS to determine whether the approach is clinically appropriate.

NeuroBoost’s launch also comes as interest grows in personalized, technology-supported mental health care. For patients in Montclair, Bloomfield, Essex County, and Northern New Jersey, the opening of a dedicated TMS clinic provides another avenue for exploring adult mental health treatment beyond traditional medication-only approaches.

NeuroBoost’s Role in New Jersey Mental Health Care

As NeuroBoost establishes its presence in New Jersey, its emphasis remains on careful evaluation, evidence-based protocols, and individualized care. For adults searching for depression treatment options, OCD treatment options, anxiety treatment options, or alternatives to antidepressants , TMS represents one additional pathway worth discussing with a qualified clinician.