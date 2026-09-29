Kassy Health Marks 20 Years of Bringing Skilled, Bilingual Home Health Care to Central Florida

Founded in 2006 by Sandra Morales, Kassy Health is a medicare-certified home health agency serving Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Brevard counties. The agency reports that it has served more than 30,000 patients since its founding, supported by a clinical team of more than 200 nurses, therapists, social workers and home health aides.

“None of this would have been possible without our extraordinary clinical team and the partners who placed their trust in us,” said Morales, founder and CEO of Kassy Health. “Together, we have done what none of us could have done alone, and for that, I am forever grateful.

Kassy Health provides skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medical social work and home health aide services under physician-directed plans of care. Services are delivered in patients’ homes to support recovery, chronic-condition management, mobility, daily activities and greater independence.

A defining part of the agency’s care model is communication in English and Spanish. For patients and caregivers navigating a hospital discharge, a new diagnosis or a change in care needs, the ability to discuss medications, treatment instructions, mobility concerns, and daily routines in a familiar language can make the process easier to understand. The approach also reflects the cultural and linguistic diversity of Central Florida, including the region’s Puerto Rican, Venezuelan, Colombian, and other Hispanic and Latino communities.

Kassy Health pairs bilingual communication with a focus on cultural awareness. Its teams work to understand the family structures, traditions and daily circumstances that can shape care at home. That emphasis helps patients and caregivers take part in the care process with clarity and dignity.

Continuity has remained central to the agency’s work. Kassy Health coordinates each episode of care under a physician-signed plan and assigns a primary case manager nurse to help connect the patient, family, clinicians and referring provider. The model is designed to provide a consistent point of contact as patients transition from hospitals or other healthcare settings back to their homes.

Over the past years, the agency has built relationships with Central Florida physicians, hospital systems and community partners. For referring professionals, those long-standing relationships support coordination after discharge. For families, they offer a local care partner familiar with the communities it serves.

Recognized as Best Home Health Agency in Central Florida of 2026

Kassy Health has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Home Health Agency in Central Florida of 2026 , honoring the agency’s 20 years of providing skilled, compassionate home health care to families across Central Florida.

The recognition reflects Kassy Health’s bilingual English and Spanish care model, breadth of skilled services, emphasis on continuity, cultural awareness, and commitment to helping patients recover safely, remain independent, and receive care with dignity in their own homes.

As Kassy Health enters its third decade, the organization says its focus remains unchanged: deliver skilled care with kindness, help patients remain safe and independent at home, and honor the trust families place in its clinicians.

“Every patient deserves to be met with kindness, dignity and expert care in the place they call home,” Morales said. “That commitment guides us in, and it continues to guide us today.”

About Kassy Health

Kassy Health is a Medicare certified home health agency serving families throughout Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties in Central Florida. For 20 years, the agency has provided bilingual English and Spanish home health services, including skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and home health aide services. Led by CEO Sandra Morales, Kassy Health focuses on consistent, dignified in-home care and supports patients, caregivers, and families within their local communities. The agency has developed relationships throughout Central Florida’s diverse Hispanic and Latino communities, including Puerto Rican, Venezuelan, and Colombian families.

More information is available at Kassy Health . Business inquiries can be directed to [email protected]. Kassy Health also shares updates through Instagram and Facebook .