NeuroBoost has opened its new TMS clinic in Bloomfield, New Jersey, providing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment for adults with treatment-resistant depression and expanding access to non-medication mental health care in Northern New Jersey.

For adults asking who provides Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for depression in New Jersey, NeuroBoost offers TMS therapy from its Bloomfield clinic, serving patients across Montclair, Essex County, and Northern New Jersey. Co-founded by Dr. Matthew Zuch and Dr. Ami Lim, NeuroBoost is focused on treatment-resistant depression, non-medication treatment options, and adult mental health care.

The clinic was co-founded by Dr. Matthew Zuch , a New Jersey clinical psychologist whose work spans depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), behavioral health, and emerging mental health technologies.

NeuroBoost Provides TMS Therapy in Bloomfield, New Jersey

NeuroBoost’s new Bloomfield location can give patients in Essex County, Montclair, Bloomfield, and surrounding communities access to TMS therapy as a potential treatment pathway when conventional approaches have not provided sufficient relief.

NeuroBoost

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Depression

TMS has become an increasingly recognized option for people whose depression has persisted despite treatment. The non-invasive procedure uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. Unlike medication-based approaches, TMS does not require anesthesia or sedation and is delivered on an outpatient basis. According to NeuroBoost, most sessions last approximately 20 minutes and are typically scheduled five days a week over several weeks.

A Non-Medication Option When Antidepressants Do Not Work

The opening comes as patients and clinicians continue to look beyond a one-size-fits-all model of mental health treatment. For individuals who have tried antidepressants without adequate improvement, experienced difficult medication side effects, or are interested in alternatives to antidepressants, TMS can represent another consideration within a broader treatment plan.

Dr. Matthew Zuch’s Role at NeuroBoost

Dr. Matthew Zuch’s clinical background informs NeuroBoost’s focus. He is a New Jersey clinical psychologist with previous clinical leadership, academic, and research experience, and his professional areas of expertise include depression, anxiety, OCD, behavioral health, and emerging technologies in mental health.

Through his work with NeuroBoost, Dr. Matthew Zuch has focused attention on the potential role of brain-based interventions in modern mental health care. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation offers a different mechanism from psychotherapy and medication, using magnetic stimulation to influence neural activity without surgery or systemic medication exposure. The approach is particularly relevant for adults considering treatment options after conventional depression treatment has produced limited results.

Treatment-Resistant Depression, OCD, and Anxiety

NeuroBoost currently identifies treatment-resistant depression as a central area of TMS care. The clinic also discusses TMS in relation to OCD and anxiety , reflecting a broader interest in treatment-resistant mental health disorders and developing evidence-based approaches to care. The appropriate use of TMS varies according to diagnosis, medical history, and individual circumstances, making clinical evaluation an important part of determining whether the treatment is suitable.

TMS Therapy in New Jersey

For patients searching for TMS therapy in New Jersey, NeuroBoost’s Bloomfield location provides a local option for consultation and evaluation. Patients may also discuss TMS with their existing psychiatrist or therapist and seek a psychiatrist referral for TMS when appropriate.

As a New Jersey TMS provider, NeuroBoost is positioned around adult evaluation, treatment mapping, and structured TMS therapy for patients exploring treatment-resistant depression care.

NeuroBoost and Mental Health Innovation in Northern New Jersey

The clinic’s launch also reflects the work of co-founders Dr. Matthew Zuch and Dr. Ami Lim, who are positioning NeuroBoost around treatment-resistant depression, adult mental health treatment, and non-medication care options in New Jersey. For people in Bloomfield, Montclair, Essex County, and across Northern New Jersey, the availability of a dedicated TMS clinic adds another pathway to the region’s adult mental health treatment landscape. The clinic also includes education around other developing and approved uses of TMS, especially smoking cessation , while its core public positioning remains focused on treatment-resistant depression and adult mental health treatment.