Mohamad Fardous Expands House of Karma as a Nationwide Healthcare and Digital Marketing Agency

House of Karma, founded and led by Mohamad “Dous” Fardous, is expanding its national focus on healthcare marketing and digital growth, combining creative strategy with branding, web development, SEO, paid media, CRM systems, automation, and scalable business infrastructure.

Based in Detroit, Founder Mohamad Fardous of House of Karma works with businesses ranging from startups and entrepreneurs to established organizations across healthcare, professional services, real estate, finance, hospitality, retail, e-commerce, and home services.

Mohamad Fardous has built the agency around the premise that marketing performance depends on more than creative output. Branding, websites, advertising, search visibility, customer relationship management, automation, analytics, and follow-up systems can function as connected parts of the customer journey.

That systems focused approach has become particularly relevant to House of Karma’s work with healthcare organizations, where marketing must operate alongside patient communication, privacy considerations, appointment management, and other operational requirements.

From Sales Leadership to Entrepreneurship

Mohamad “Dous” Fardous brings a multidisciplinary background in finance, sales leadership, customer acquisition, business strategy, creative direction, and marketing technology to his work at House of Karma .

Fardous studied Business and Marketing at the University of Michigan before building his professional career in finance and sales. Prior to founding House of Karma, he served as a Director of Banking at Rocket Mortgage, where his work included sales strategy, leadership, consumer behavior, team development, performance management, and customer acquisition.

That experience continues to shape how he approaches marketing today.

Rather than treating branding, websites, advertising, sales, and technology as separate disciplines, Fardous views them as interconnected parts of the same customer journey. His approach centers on how businesses attract attention, establish trust, capture opportunities, follow up, convert, and retain customers.

His professional development also includes Sandler Sales Certification, Dale Carnegie leadership and communications training, and HubSpot certifications in Inbound Sales and Sales Enablement.

Fardous has also participated in speaking, mentorship, and educational initiatives connected with institutions including the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, Parsons School of Design, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and Syracuse University’s Newhouse School.

That combination of business leadership, sales experience, creativity, and technology became the foundation for House of Karma.

Healthcare Becomes a Major Area of Specialization

Healthcare has become one of House of Karma’s most important areas of specialization.

The agency works with physicians, medical practices, surgeons, telehealth organizations, wellness providers, and other healthcare businesses that need both effective marketing and stronger digital infrastructure.

House of Karma’s healthcare marketing services include branding, medical website development, SEO, paid advertising, content strategy, analytics, CRM implementation, patient intake workflows, appointment systems, reputation management, and automation.

Recent work has included projects for Monarch Lifestyle Medicine, Detroit Face MD, and ARIA Oral Surgery, covering areas such as website strategy, patient acquisition, referral marketing, physician positioning, healthcare branding, and professional collateral.

These projects reflect House of Karma’s broader approach to healthcare marketing: the goal is not simply to generate attention, but to improve the entire digital experience surrounding the prospective patient.

That includes how a patient discovers a provider, what they see on the website, how they submit information, how quickly the organization follows up, how appointments are coordinated, and how communication continues throughout the relationship.

Fardous summarizes the difference simply:

“Healthcare marketing is different. You’re not selling sneakers. Trust, privacy, speed, and infrastructure actually matter.”

Technology Supports the Healthcare Customer Journey

House of Karma has expanded its healthcare capabilities through a partnership with Los Angeles-based software company Studio Escrow .

The partnership combines House of Karma’s digital marketing and growth expertise with Studio Escrow’s software and CRM capabilities, enabling HIPAA-compliant systems for lead and patient intake, appointments, communications, referrals, and follow-up.

By connecting marketing with the systems that manage incoming leads and patients, House of Karma focuses on the full digital journey.

“We don’t just ask, ‘How do we get you more leads?’ We ask, ‘What happens when those leads actually show up?’” Fardous said.

A Systems First Approach to Digital Growth

Beyond healthcare, House of Karma provides digital growth services across the U.S. and internationally, including branding, web development, e-commerce, SEO, advertising, content, CRM, automation, AI systems, analytics, lead management, and reputation management.

Rather than treating these as separate services, the agency connects them into a coordinated growth system—using websites to build credibility, SEO and content to drive visibility, advertising to generate demand, and CRM and automation to improve follow-up and conversions.

As Mohamad Fardous puts it: “Marketing without systems is just expensive attention.”

For Fardous, technology is ultimately about reducing friction, improving consistency, and creating better customer experiences.

Karma by Design Extends the Creative Practice

Alongside House of Karma, Fardous founded Karma by Design , a contemporary art brand with an international customer base. He has sold more than 1,500 pieces worldwide, with work featured in SLS properties, W Hotels and Resorts, The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, and Haus of Brunch.

Karma by Design creates original artwork, custom commissions, hospitality pieces, and large-scale installations for collectors, designers, hotels, restaurants, and businesses.

The brand reflects the artistic side of Fardous’ broader creative vision, complementing House of Karma’s focus on marketing, technology, and business growth.

Building a Detroit Rooted National Practice

House of Karma is based in the Detroit metropolitan area but serves businesses across the United States, with capabilities extending internationally through digital strategy, marketing, web development, CRM, automation, and technology implementation.

“Detroit is home, but the work was never meant to stop at the city limits,” Fardous said. “We’re building House of Karma to compete anywhere.”

The agency works across healthcare, professional services, real estate, finance, hospitality, retail, e-commerce, and other industries, bringing together branding, customer acquisition, digital experiences, CRM systems, automation, SEO, and business growth.

Fardous’ background in sales, marketing, technology, business strategy, and contemporary art continues to shape House of Karma’s multidisciplinary approach.

“I don’t want House of Karma to be another agency on a list. I want us to be the agency people compare everyone else to,” Fardous said.

About Mohamad “Dous” Fardous

Mohamad “Dous” Fardous is a Detroit-based entrepreneur, creative director, marketing strategist, and contemporary artist. He founded House of Karma and Karma by Design, drawing on experience in finance, sales, branding, digital marketing, CRM, and business strategy.

A former Director of Banking at Rocket Mortgage and University of Michigan graduate, Fardous works with organizations across the United States and internationally through House of Karma. Through Karma by Design, he has sold more than 1,500 pieces worldwide and expanded his art into luxury hospitality and commercial spaces.

He shares his creative work on @moedeuce .

About House of Karma

House of Karma is a Detroit-based creative, digital marketing, and growth agency founded by Mohamad “Dous” Fardous. It serves U.S. and international organizations with branding, web development, SEO, paid media, CRM, automation, analytics, and digital growth services.

Through its partnership with Los Angeles-based Studio Escrow, House of Karma also provides healthcare organizations with HIPAA-compliant CRM and digital infrastructure.

Explore House of Karma , Mohamad Fardous — Founder Profile , Mohamad “Dous” Fardous — Instagram , House of Karma — Instagram , Karma by Design , Karma by Design — Instagram and Studio Escrow . Email at [email protected] .