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Temecula Contractor Urges Homeowners to Plan Patio Covers Now, Ahead of the Rainy Season and the Spring Building Rush

ByEthan Lin

Sep 29, 2026

As fall settles over Inland Southern California, Parkway Construction Services, Inc. is encouraging homeowners to think about their backyards before the first storms arrive. The licensed general contractor, known across the region for decks, balconies, pavilions, and railings, is seeing growing interest in patio covers Temecula homeowners can enjoy through the holidays and well into winter, rather than waiting until the weather turns warm again.

For many families in Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Fallbrook, Canyon Lake, and Wildomar, the backyard is where life happens for most of the year. When the rainy season arrives, that space often goes unused for months. A well-built patio cover changes that, creating a sheltered area for morning coffee, weekend barbecues, and holiday gatherings no matter what the forecast says.

“People tend to think of patio covers as a summer project, but fall is really the right time to start,” said Andy Krumm for Parkway Construction. “Start now and your covered patio will be ready to host Thanksgiving and the holidays, well before the spring rush fills everyone’s calendar.”

Covered Space for the Holidays and Beyond

The holiday season brings extra guests, bigger meals, and more time at home. A covered patio in Temecula gives homeowners room to spread out, whether that means a second dining area, a spot for the kids to play, or a comfortable place to gather around an outdoor heater on a cool evening. Parkway Construction designs each cover around the home’s architecture, sun exposure, and how the family actually uses the space, so the finished structure feels like a natural extension of the house.

As a Murrieta patio cover contractor and builder serving communities throughout Riverside and North San Diego Counties, Parkway Construction works with homeowners on everything from compact covers over a single seating area to larger structures that tie into an existing deck or outdoor kitchen.

Why Timing Matters

Spring is traditionally a busy season for outdoor construction across the region, as homeowners who waited through winter all look to start projects at once. By planning a patio cover installation in the fall, homeowners get more flexibility on scheduling, more time for design decisions, and a finished space they can use during the months when they need shelter most.

“The best projects come from homeowners who give themselves time to think it through,” Krumm added. “We’d much rather sit down with someone in October, talk about what they want, and build it right, than try to squeeze it in when the calendar is packed.”

A Local Contractor Homeowners Can Trust

Parkway Construction has built its reputation on honest communication, quality craftsmanship, and a process that keeps homeowners informed from the first conversation through the final walkthrough. The team serves hillside homes in Temecula Wine Country, lakefront properties in Canyon Lake, and suburban neighborhoods throughout the Temecula Valley.

About Parkway Construction Services, Inc.

Parkway Construction Services, Inc. is a licensed general contractor based in Temecula, California, specializing in custom decks, patio covers, balconies, pavilions, stairs, and railings. The company serves homeowners throughout Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Fallbrook, Canyon Lake, Wildomar, and surrounding communities in Riverside and North San Diego Counties.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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