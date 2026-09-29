Vernon Realty Group Announces Kristi Vernon Surpasses $55 Million in Five Year Sales Volume as RealTrends Verified Top Agent

Kristi Vernon, a REALTOR® and licensed broker with Vernon Realty Group at Keller Williams Lake Norman, announces that she has surpassed $55 million in residential and land sales volume over the past five years. Her career production has reached 1,165 units and $238.5 million in lifetime sales volume, according to information provided by Vernon Realty Group.

The production milestone follows Vernon’s inclusion on the 2025 RealTrends Verified list as a Top Agent by both Sides and Volume. She has also achieved Keller Williams capper status every year since 2013 and has been named a Top Listing Agent for 11 consecutive years.

Based in Cornelius, North Carolina, Vernon serves buyers, sellers, relocating families, and luxury property clients throughout the Lake Norman and Charlotte metropolitan areas. She is licensed as a broker in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Five Year Sales Milestone and RealTrends Recognition

Vernon’s more than $55 million in sales over the past five years includes residential and land transactions. Her lifetime production totals 1,165 units and $238,500,000 in sales volume.

Her 2025 RealTrends Verified recognition is based on 2024 production data and identifies her as a Top Agent by both transaction sides and sales volume. The recognition provides an independently verified record of residential real estate production.

Vernon’s annual Keller Williams capper status, maintained since 2013, represents another long term production milestone within her brokerage. She has also received the Keller Williams Chairman’s Circle Award and has been recognized as a Top Listing Agent for 11 consecutive years.

These production records form part of a career focused on residential real estate throughout the Lake Norman and Charlotte regions.

Two Decades of Experience in the Lake Norman Region

Vernon has lived in Huntersville since 1996 and has held a real estate license since 2005. Her career has coincided with significant growth and development across the Lake Norman and Charlotte markets.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business. Her entry into real estate began through her mother’s family real estate business, where she developed an interest in residential transactions and eventually built her own career in the industry.

Vernon’s practice includes buyer representation, listing services, relocation, luxury properties, and estate and transition properties. Her work serves clients at different stages of residential real estate transactions across the region.

“Customer service and communication are of the utmost importance,” Vernon said. “I never forget what it feels like to be in my clients’ shoes, and I believe people deserve guidance they can trust at every stage of the process.”

Credentials Supporting Different Real Estate Needs

Vernon’s professional credentials include several designations associated with specific areas of residential real estate.

She holds the ABR® designation, or Accredited Buyer’s Representative, along with the SRS designation, or Seller Representative Specialist. She also holds KW Luxury credentials, Relocation Certified credentials, the e PRO® certification for digital real estate practices, and the SFR® designation for Short Sales and Foreclosure Resources.

Vernon is licensed as a broker in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Her licensing enables her to work with clients across state lines within the Charlotte metropolitan region and neighboring South Carolina communities.

Her South Carolina service area includes Fort Mill , Tega Cay , Lake Wylie , Indian Land , York , and Rock Hill .

Serving Lake Norman and Charlotte Area Communities

Vernon’s service area extends across communities throughout the Lake Norman and Charlotte metropolitan markets. These include Cornelius , Huntersville , Davidson , Mooresville , Denver , Troutman , Sherrills Ford , and Terrell .

Her Charlotte metropolitan coverage includes Charlotte , Concord , Harrisburg , Belmont , Matthews , and Mint Hill . Vernon also serves Union County communities including Indian Trail , Waxhaw , Weddington , and Marvin , as well as communities in neighboring South Carolina.

This geographic coverage supports residential buyers, sellers, relocating households, and property owners across a range of communities surrounding Lake Norman and the greater Charlotte region.

Residential, Relocation and Property Services

Vernon Realty Group assists clients with residential purchases and sales, relocation, luxury properties, land transactions, and estate and transition properties. The firm’s services are structured around different stages of the buying and selling process.

For buyers, the practice includes property search assistance, transaction guidance, and representation during the purchase process. Seller services include property preparation guidance, listing representation, marketing coordination, and transaction support.

Relocation is another component of Vernon’s practice, reflecting the movement of households into and throughout the Lake Norman and Charlotte metropolitan markets. Her North Carolina and South Carolina broker licenses allow her to serve clients considering communities on either side of the state line.

Community Involvement and Professional Recognition

Vernon’s professional profile includes involvement with organizations and community initiatives such as Habitat for Humanity, the Make A Wish Foundation, the American Cancer Society, A Child’s Place, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, and emergency winter shelter volunteer efforts.

Her professional recognition includes the Keller Williams Chairman’s Circle Award, 11 consecutive years as a Top Listing Agent, annual Keller Williams capper status since 2013, and 2025 RealTrends Verified recognition by both transaction sides and sales volume.

Together, these milestones document Vernon’s production and professional activity across two decades in the Lake Norman and Charlotte real estate markets.

About Kristi Vernon

Kristi Vernon is a REALTOR® and licensed North Carolina and South Carolina broker with Vernon Realty Group at Keller Williams Lake Norman, based in Cornelius, North Carolina. A Huntersville resident since 1996 and licensed since 2005, she has represented buyers and sellers across the Lake Norman and Charlotte metropolitan markets. Vernon holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business and began her real estate career in her mother’s business. She has earned ABR®, SRS, KW Luxury, Relocation Certified, e PRO®, and SFR® credentials, achieved Keller Williams capper status annually since 2013, and was named a 2025 RealTrends Verified Top Agent by both Sides and Volume.

Vernon Realty Group can be found through its Google Business Profile , Realtor.com profile , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube channel.

More information is available at VernonRealtyGroup.com . General inquiries can be made through the contact page , [email protected] or the Vernon Realty Group office at 19721 Bethel Church Road, Cornelius, NC 28031, (704) 641 0062.