Predictions for the Modern Porsches Set to Become the Classics of the Future

While the Porsche 911 has long been established as one of the world’s most recognisable classic sports cars, there are several more recent Porsches which might join it as collectable modern classics, with features like motorsport-derived engineering and limited production runs that could help drive demand and value in the future.

Anthony Malone, Head of Sales Strategies at Design911, the Porsche parts specialist based in Brentwood, Essex, and the Netherlands, supplying OEM and aftermarket components to Porsche owners and the automotive trade, explains that ‘Predicting new modern classics isn’t an exact science, but it’s important to remember that a Porsche’s future desirability won’t depend solely on its condition or mileage. Specification and provenance can also play a big role in determining how attractive a car becomes to collectors and enthusiasts.’

The company has put together its ideas about those Porsches that will remain exciting to drive long after they are no longer considered new, featuring five models and explaining why they have the potential to become classics in the years to come.

Why the Porsche 997 Is Already Taking Shape as a Modern Classic

Hagerty’s 2026 Bull Market List shows that perceptions of water-cooled Porsches may be changing, with the 996-generation 911 being rated as having a collectability percentile of 88.3, despite once being considered a less interesting generation. This might also give an idea about the future of the 997.

Manufactured between 2004 and 2012, it holds an unusual position between the more analogue Porsche generations that came before it, and the more digital models that followed, but also offers a lot of variety. Collectors might choose from the Carrera and Carrera S, or between the GT3, Turbo and GTS, providing a range of specifications to suit different types of buyers.

The fairly compact design, hydraulic steering and classic interior give the 997 some of the character Porsche lovers associate with the older 911, while still having the performance to be usable as a modern-day car.

Anthony adds, ‘The real focus is that cars don’t become classics due purely to their age or rarity. There has to be something special about owning each model that makes it collectable, and the 997 might fit the bill as a Porsche that balances everyday usability with the styling of an older car.’

What The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Offers as a Mid-Engined Contender

The 718 Cayman GT4 could potentially become another future classic outside of the 911. It meets some of the fundamentals collectors tend to prioritise, including rear-wheel drive, a mid-engined layout, a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six, and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Porsche developed the GT4 as a more focused version of the Cayman, with some of its tech and engineering taken from the marque’s motorsport programme.

It’s also relevant because it marks a moment in time for Porsche. The GT4 was released when downsized turbocharged engines were becoming more common, but Porsche went its own way with a big naturally aspirated engine and manual gearbox, delivering a model that is often a top choice for road car enthusiasts.

How The Porsche 991.2 GT3 Touring Is Seen as a Modern Driver’s Car

The 991.2-gen GT3 Touring is another good candidate for future classic status, primarily because it has some of those characteristics that typically drive value. The Classic Valuer currently puts the median sale price at £181,420 based on 97 transactions, with the lowest of £129,200 and the highest £336,300.

These figures include a 2019 GT3 Touring that sold for £289,009 in August 2026. While present-day markets cannot predict what collectable prices will look like in the future, the figures do demonstrate that understated styling, a 4.0-litre engine and manual gearbox are becoming more attractive to buyers.

Introduced in 2017, the Touring Package offers the mechanical specs of the GT3 but without the fixed rear wing, and the high-revving engine and traditional gearbox are expected to become more unusual as the industry moves towards more automation and electrification.

Why the Porsche 718 Spyder Might Become an Open-Air Collectable

Porsche’s 718 Spyder shares a lot of its mechanics with the Cayman GT4, and its naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six and six-speed manual gearbox, as with many of these potential future classics, offers that same fundamental performance and traditional driving experience, but in an open-top car.

Conventionally, roadsters and convertibles haven’t necessarily been as collectable as coupes, but the Spyder might be an exception, because it incorporates the fun of an open-top sports car with the kind of engineering that is a joy to drive.

The fact that these cars are designed to be driven, rather than stored as investments, could also contribute to the 718 Spyder’s future appeal as a modern classic.

What Might Make the Technologically Pioneering Porsche 918 Spyder a Specialist Collector’s Item

The final prediction is for the Porsche 918 Spyder, already a valuable car, to become even more historically significant as its rarity becomes increasingly appreciated. Auction data tracked by DriveIndex in the US gives a median verified sale value of $1.98 million, with several sales this year already hitting above the $3 million benchmark.

What is more interesting is that median sold prices have reportedly increased by 19.3% year on year, according to DriveIndex’s data.

Although the 918 is well beyond becoming a future classic, it shows how those characteristics mentioned, such as scarcity, distinctive engineering, and relevance in the development of Porsche, can continue to add value.

What Porsche Enthusiasts Might Look for in Future Classics

There is no formula that will guarantee a Porsche will appreciate in value, but looking at the common themes that cars that have attracted long-term interest share can be useful. They often include limited production numbers, manual gearboxes, naturally aspirated engines and specifications that don’t exist in newer models.

Factors like condition and documentation remain important, but preservation today doesn’t mean keeping a modern classic untouched. Well-planned maintenance, sympathetic restorations and the use of quality OEM or aftermarket upgrade components can all help keep a collectable car in roadworthy condition.

Anthony concludes by saying, ‘The most exciting future classics are often the cars collectors genuinely want to drive now, and when Porsches deliver handling and performance that is harder to find in new cars, they have a reason to be remembered.’